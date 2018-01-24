Starting at 12:01am on May 9th, this RED ALERT widget to be displayed on protestors' websites.

Reddit, Etsy, Vimeo, Tumblr and other major websites are among thousands of other websites and Internet activists preparing a mass action on May 9th ahead of Senate vote to overrule the FCC's controversial repeal of net neutrality. The campaign is organized by a group called Battle For The Net which has been responsible for driving millions of phone calls, emails and tweets to lawmakers in recent years. The protest called "Red Alert for Net Neutrality” will involve websites covering their homepages with a red box telling visitors about the impending vote and encouraging them to take action.

From a statement issued on Monday by Fight for the Future: "If the resolution passes into law, it will restore the strong net neutrality protections that were put in place in 2015. All 49 members of the Democratic Caucus, as well as Republican Susan Collins, have announced their support for the effort — meaning that, at most, just one more vote is needed to ensure passage in the Senate, at which point Internet activists plan to take the fight to the House."