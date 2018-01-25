Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Domaining Europe Returning Home to Valencia, Spain for 10th Anniversary Show Next Spring

By Sara Vivanco
  • Feb 22, 2018 9:27 AM PST
The Domaining Europe conference began in Valencia, Spain almost a decade ago and the first seven shows in the annual series were staged at the Hotel Sorolla Palace there. In 2016 conference founder Dietmar Stefitz decided to take the show on the road, staging that year's event in The Hague, Netherlands, followed by the 2017 show in Berlin, Germany this past May. With the 2018 conference marking the 10th anniversary of the popular event, Stefitz decided it was only fitting that the event go back to where it all began in Valencia. So, he has booked the Sorolla Palace and set the dates for June 7-9, 2018.

Stefitz is determined to make the 10th anniversary show a special one so he has already started putting the agenda and speaker's line up together. Braden Pollock is again coming over to Valencia from the United States to moderate the event. Also, they are planning an opening day Keynote address at 10am June 7 featuring pioneering domain investor and DomainMarket.com Founder Michael Mann with a talk titled Get a .com! Mann is also scheduled to participate on a panel discussion devoted to domain valuation.

Stefitz has also identified several other topics that will be explored in depth through presentations and panel discussions at the 2018 event including Inventory Carrying Costs, Brokerage, Domain Portfolio Monetization, Buy Now Pricing vs. Negotiation and Drop Catching. Of course, the latest trends in new gTLDs will also be covered with Stefitz expecting to have .CLUB CMO Jeff Sass, .GLOBAL CEO Rolf Larsen and a representative from Neustar on hand to give attendees an update on that sector. He also has an International Investor Roundtable in the works with participants from Asia, Latin America, Russia, the USA and Europe.

Registration is already open, so it is not to soon to block June 7-9 out on your 2018 calendar to join domain investors, executives and service providers from around the world for this landmark edition of Domaining Europe.

This year Verisign will again be the main sponsor of the event, along with Law.es, dotGlobal, eco, Godaddy, Nidoma, Blacknight, LBM, Bodis and many others. Sponsorship options are still open at vivanco@domainingeurope.com.

By Sara Vivanco, Marketing Manager
Related topics: Domain Management, Domain Names, New TLDs
