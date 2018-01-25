Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / Blogs

WHOIS Access and Interim GDPR Compliance Model: Latest Developments and Next Steps

By Brian Winterfeldt
  • Feb 20, 2018 12:17 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 830
Brian Winterfeldt

WHOIS access and development of an interim GDPR compliance model remains THE hot topic within the ICANN community. Developments are occurring at a break-neck pace, as ICANN and contracted parties push for an implementable solution ahead of the May 25, 2018 effective date of the GDPR.

To quickly recap:

  • Between November 11, 2017 and January 11, 2018, various ICANN community participants submitted different proposed interim GDPR compliance models to ICANN;
  • On January 12, 2018, ICANN published a set of three proposed interim GDPR compliance models of its own design for community input;
  • On January 24, 2018, the ICANN Intellectual Property and Business Constituencies (IPC and BC, respectively) held a community-wide webinar, with in-person attendees in Washington, DC and Brussels, to discuss the ICANN and community models, and key issues and concerns in developing an interim compliance model while preserving access to WHOIS data for specific legitimate purposes, including law enforcement, cybersecurity, consumer protection, and intellectual property enforcement, among other business and individual user needs;
  • On January 29, 2018, ICANN formally closed its community input period on the compliance models;
  • On February 1, 2018, the IPC and BC sent a joint letter to the Article 29 Working Party, with a copy to ICANN, providing an overview of WHOIS uses and needs for law enforcement, cybersecurity, consumer protection and intellectual property enforcement, and how these legitimate purposes fit within the framework of the GDPR;
  • On February 2, 2018, ICANN published a matrix of all the proposed interim compliance models, and a draft summary of discussion and comments regarding the models;
  • On February 7, 2018, the European Commission provided additional input to ICANN regarding the various proposed compliance models; and
  • Between February 10 and February 16, 2018, ICANN provided updates to various community leaders regarding a compliance model that ICANN had begun to coalesce around, based on the prior models, community input, and community discussions (the "convergence model").

ICANN is now poised to formally publish the convergence model, although the community continues to discuss and seek a solution that is acceptable for all stakeholders. As part of those continued discussions, the IPC and BC will be hosting another cross-community discussion, following up on their co-hosted event on January 24. This second event will take place on Thursday February 22, 2018 from 9 am to 12 pm Eastern (US) (1400 – 1700 UTC), with in-person participation in the Winterfeldt IP Group Offices in Washington, DC and the ICANN office in Brussels, Belgium. There will also be remote participation available through Adobe Connect.

We invite all readers to participate in this important ongoing conversation. Please RSVP to denise@winterfeldt.law if you or your colleagues would like to join in person in Washington, DC or Brussels, or via remote participation.

By Brian Winterfeldt, Founder and Principal at Winterfeldt IP Group
Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Law, Privacy, Whois
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead4607