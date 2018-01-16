Software-Defined Networking: What's New, and What's New for Tech Policy?

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

In summary, SDN is far from old news, and the policy questions that these new technologies bring to bear are deeply complex and deserve a careful eye from experts at the intersection of policy, law, and technology. We should start these conversations now.

Virtualization: A Topic in Its Own Right. The panel moderator also asked a few times about policy and legal issues that arise as a result of virtualization. This is a fantastic question that deserves more attention. It's worth pointing out the distinction between SDN (which separates network "control plane" software from "data plane" routers and devices) from virtualization (which involves creating virtual server and network topologies on a shared underlying physical network). In short, SDN enables virtualization, but the two are distinct technologies. Nonetheless, virtualization presents many interesting issues at the intersection of technology and policy in its own right. For one, the rise of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) providers such as Amazon Web Services, as well as other multi-tenant data centers, introduce questions such as how to enforce SLAs when isolation is imperfect, as well as how IaaS providers can be stewards of potentially private data that may be subject to takedown requests, subpoenas, and other actions by law enforcement and other third parties. The forthcoming Supreme Court case, Microsoft vs. United States, concerning law enforcement access to data stored abroad. Does the data actually live overseas, or this merely a side effect of global, virtualized data centers? As virtualization is a distinct topic from SDN, the policy issues it presents warrant a separate (future) post.

Additionally, the automation of network management may make it increasingly difficult for operators to figure out what is going on (or why?), and some forwarding decisions may be more difficult to understand or explain if they are driven by a complex feature set and fully automated. Figuring out what "transparency" even means in the context of a fully automated network is a rich area for exploration at the intersection of network technology and telecommunications policy. Even things seemingly as simple as "no blocking" get complicated when networks begin automating the mitigation of attack traffic, or when content platforms begin automating takedown requests. Does every single traffic flow that is blocked by a network intrusion detection system need to be disclosed? How can ISPs best disclose the decision-making process for each blocking decision, particularly when either (1) the algorithm or set of features may be difficult to explain or understand; (2) doing so might aid those who aim to circumvent these network defenses?

Not only will complex SLAs become easier to define, the rise of programmable measurement and advancements in network telemetry will also make SLAs easier for customers to validate. There are huge opportunities in the validation of SLAs, and once these become easier to audit, a whole new set of legal and policy questions will arise.

Yet, the opportunity to create these types of complex SLAs also presents challenges.When all routing and forwarding decisions become automated, and all interconnects look like Google Espresso, where an algorithm is effectively making decisions about where to forward traffic (perhaps based on a huge list of features ranging from application QoE to estimates of user attention, and incorporated into an inscrutable "deep learning" model), how does one go about making sure the SLA continues to be enforced?What new challenges and opportunities do the new capabilities of programmable measurement bring for SLAs? Some aspects of SLAs are notoriously difficult to enforce today.

The new capabilities that SDN offers present a range of potentially challenging questions at the intersection of technology, policy, and law. I've listed a few of these interesting possibilities below:

Software-defined networking (SDN) describes a type of network design where a software program runs separately from the underlying hardware routers and switches can control how traffic is forwarded through the network. While in some sense, one might think of this concept as "nothing new" (after all, network operators have been pushing configuration to routers with Perl scripts for decades), SDN brings several new twists to the table:

The first part of the post summarizes about 15 years of networking research in three paragraphs, in a form that policy and law scholars can hopefully digest; the second part of the post are some thoughts about new and interesting policy and legal questions — both opportunities and challenges — that these new technologies bring to bear.

Some attendees commented that the panel could have discussed how SDN, when coupled with automated decision-making ("AI" in the parlance du jour) presents both new opportunities and challenges for policy. This post attempts to bring some of the issues at the intersection of SDN and policy to light. I address two main questions:

I was looking forward to yesterday's panel on "The Triumph of Software and Software-Defined Networks", which had some good discussion on the ongoing problem surrounding security and privacy of the Internet of Things (IoT); some of the topics raised echoed points made on a Silicon Flatirons panel last year . My colleague and CITP director Ed Felten made some lucid, astute points about the implications of the "infiltration" of software into all of our devices.

The Silicon Flatirons Conference on Regulating Computing and Code is taking place in Boulder. The annual conference addresses a range of issues at the intersection of technology and policy and provides an excellent look ahead to the tech policy issues on the horizon, particularly in telecommunications.

