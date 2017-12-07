Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / News I have a News Tip

The Internet Association Releases Letter Backing Senate Effort to Reinstate Net Neutrality Rules

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 08, 2018 9:06 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 693

The Internet Association (IA) whose members include the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook, on Thursday issued a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in support of the reinstatement of FCC rules. From the letter: "The FCC's recent Restoring Internet Freedom Order (the "Order") represents the complete reversal of broad, bipartisan consensus in the operation of the internet, and leaves consumers with no meaningful protections to ensure their access to the entire internet. The current Order should not stand, and IA supports all efforts — including comprehensive bipartisan legislation — to restore strong, enforceable net neutrality protections at the federal level. To that end, IA supports the Senate Congressional Review Act resolution to invalidate the Federal Communications Commission's January 4, 2018, Restoring Internet Freedom Order. While the CRA will help alleviate immediate concerns, the internet industry urges Congress to legislate a permanent solution."

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead4197