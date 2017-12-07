The Internet Association Releases Letter Backing Senate Effort to Reinstate Net Neutrality Rules

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

The Internet Association (IA) whose members include the likes of Google, Amazon and Facebook, on Thursday issued a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in support of the reinstatement of FCC rules. From the letter : "The FCC's recent Restoring Internet Freedom Order (the "Order") represents the complete reversal of broad, bipartisan consensus in the operation of the internet, and leaves consumers with no meaningful protections to ensure their access to the entire internet. The current Order should not stand, and IA supports all efforts — including comprehensive bipartisan legislation — to restore strong, enforceable net neutrality protections at the federal level. To that end, IA supports the Senate Congressional Review Act resolution to invalidate the Federal Communications Commission's January 4, 2018, Restoring Internet Freedom Order. While the CRA will help alleviate immediate concerns, the internet industry urges Congress to legislate a permanent solution."

Electronic Frontier Foundation founder John Perry Barlow, has died at the age of 70, according to a statement issued by the Foundation. more

New Jersey on Monday became the latest state to implement its own net neutrality rules following the FCC's Repeal. more

The United Nations' Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development has set global broadband targets aimed to bring online the world's 3.8 billion not connected to the Internet by 2025. more

Randall Stephenson, AT&T Chairman and CEO, published an open letter today urging Congress to "end the debate once and for all, by writing new laws that govern the internet and protect consumers." more

Burger King released a three-minute ad today trolling FCC's decision to repeal Net Neutrality rules. more

Montana Governor Steve Bullock signs an executive order requiring ISPs with state contracts to adhere to internet neutrality principles. more

China is preparing for a new crackdown on cryptocurrency, planning to stamp out remaining trading in the country, according to state media. more

Community-owned fiber networks provide least-expensive local "broadband," according to a recent study by Harvard's Berkman Klein Center. more

A Senate bill that would reverse the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to repeal Net Neutrality received its 30th co-sponsor today, ensuring it will receive a vote on the Senate floor. more

Sen. Scott Wiener along with ten state assembly and Senate Democrats have proposed legislation which includes a number of ways to ensure telecom companies operating in California adhere to the principles of net neutrality. more

UK Government says internet providers will be legally required to meet user requests for speeds of at least 10Mbps starting in 2020. more

The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines on Thursday to repeal landmark 2015 rules, setting up a court fight over a move that could recast the digital landscape. more

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have announced plans to coordinate efforts for online consumer protection following the adoption of the proposed 'Restoring Internet Freedom Order'. more

Internet pioneers and leading figures published an open letter today calling on FCC to cancel the December 14 vote on the agency's proposed "Restoring Internet Freedom Order." more

Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published a post today pointing out that the FCC continues to ignore the technical parts of a letter sent to it earlier this year by nearly 200 Internet engineers and computer scientists. more