Bitcoin Domain Names Become Popular - and Attract Disputes

Cybersquatters are not the only registrants of Bitcoin-related domain names, which also have attracted domainers interested in profiting from the fascination of cryptocurrency without treading on the rights of any trademark owners. Recently for example, one domain name blogger wrote that "cryptocurrency-related domain names have been big sellers."

In the <morganstanleybitcoin.com> case (which also involved four other domain names), the panel applied the UDRP's "passive holding" doctrine to find bad faith even though the domain names were not associated with active websites. "Using a confusingly similar domain name that disrupts a complainant's business and trades upon the goodwill of a complainant shows bad faith..., even when a respondent does not actively use the domain names," the panel wrote.

Cybersquatters appear to be attracted to Bitcoin-related domain names at least in part to profit from questionable practices. For example, in the <valium4bitcoins.com> case, the panel wrote that the domain name "resolve[d] to a website offering generic products identical to Complainant's Valium products, and which are sold under Complainant's VALIUM trademark" — something the panel said created a likelihood of confusion and, therefore, bad faith under the UDRP's third element.

However, one company, Bittrex, which operates a cryptocurrency exchange, has been quite active in filing UDRP complaints for domain names that contain its BITTREX trademark, winning 23 decisions as of this writing, including for < bittrex.exchange >.

Interestingly, at least as of this writing, no UDRP complaints have been filed for domain names containing the names of some of Bitcoin's cryptocurrency competitors, such as Litecoin. That could simply be an indication of Bitcoin's dominance and, I suspect, is likely to change in the near future.

And in a UDRP decision ordering transfer of three domain names including < bitcoincitadelinvestment.com >, the panel said that the word "Bitcoin" was simply a "generic financial term[]" that did not affect the UDRP's "confusingly similar" factor.

So, it seems unlikely that anyone could successfully assert rights to a domain name based only on the word "Bitcoin," and the inclusion of another word may be essential to winning a UDRP dispute. For example, in a UDRP decision transferring the domain name < valium4bitcoins.com > to the drug company F. Hoffmann-La Roche, the panel wrote that the "dominant part of the disputed domain name" contained the trademark VALIUM and that the presence of the word "Bitcoin" in the domain name "does not affect the overall impression" of it.

These multi-word cryptocurrency domain name disputes arose not because they contain "Bitcoin" but because they contain another entity's trademark. Indeed, it appears as if the word "Bitcoin" itself is not protected by any trademark registrations in the United States, although there are more than a dozen U.S. trademark registrations that include "Bitcoin," such as AMERICAN BITCOIN EXCHANGE (U.S. Reg. No. 4,665,053) and BITCOIN.GURU (U.S. Reg. No. 5,129,377).

About 16 cases involving domain names with the word "Bitcoin" have been filed as of this writing under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy ( UDRP ). Each of the disputed domain names contains what appears to be a well-known trademark in addition to the word "Bitcoin," such as < morganstanleybitcoin.com >, < tdbankbitcoin.com >, and < capitalonebitcoin.com > (each of which was ordered transferred to the obvious trademark owner).

The wild fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices (Bitcoin hit a low of close to $6,000 this week, after reaching an all-time high of more than $19,000 only two months ago, and less than $1,000 a year ago) have attracted speculators, regulators and now even cybersquatters.

With GDPR coming into effect this May, it is almost a forgone conclusion that WHOIS as we know it today, will change. Without knowing the full details, how can companies begin to prepare? First and foremost, ensuring that brand protection, security and compliance departments are aware that a change to WHOIS access is on the horizon is an important first step. Just knowing that the ability to uncover domain ownership information is likely to change in the future will help to relieve some of the angst that is likely to occur. more

The defining of rights in the UDRP process is precisely what WIPO and ICANN contemplated, but it is unlikely they foresaw the destination of the jurisprudence. Since its inception, UDRP Panels have adjudicated over 75,000 disputes, some involving multiple domain names. (These numbers, incidentally, are a tiny fraction of the number of registered domain names in legacy and new top-level domains, which exceeded 320 million in the first quarter 2017). more

The way the Internet operates drove a wedge between strings of lexical and numeric characters used as marks and alphanumeric strings used as addresses. Domain names were described by Steve Forbes in a 2007 press release as virtual real estate. It is, he said, analogous to the market in real property: "Internet traffic and domains are the prime real estate of the 21st century." more

Unicode's goal, which it meets quite well, is that whatever text you want to represent in whatever language, dead or alive, Unicode can represent the characters or symbols it uses. Any computer with a set of Unicode typefaces and suitable layout software can display that text. In effect, Unicode is primarily a typesetting language. Over in the domain name system, we also use Unicode to represent non-ASCII identifiers. That turns out to be a problem because an identifier needs a unique form, something that doesn't matter for typesetting. more

Before the Internet, the sole competition for strings of characters employable as marks was other businesses vying to use the same strings for their own products and services. National registries solved this competition by allowing businesses in different channels of commerce to register the same strings but prohibiting competitors in the same industries from using identical or confusingly similar marks on the grounds that they were likely (at best) to create confusion and (at worst) to deceive the public. more

On January 24, 2018, ICANN's Business Constituency (BC) and Intellectual Property Constituency (IPC) co-hosted an event to discuss the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and its implications on access to the WHOIS database. ICANN's CEO and General Counsel joined the discussion, as did stakeholders from across the ICANN community. The event was timely and well attended with over 200 participants attending in-person or virtually. more

I am a student of life, learning one hard lesson at a time. In fact, I actually dropped out of my last year of college to start a tech company in a new space called the internet. I was an entrepreneur running an online service prior to the advent of the world wide web in 1992, back when Pine, Usenet, and Gopher ruled the information superhighway. Over the last 25 years, I have learned a great deal about technology adoption cycles by launching six internet companies, each at the forefront of a new technology wave. more

The Trademark Act of 1946 defines trademarks and service marks to include "any word, name, symbol, or device, or any combination thereof." Marks composed of lexical and numeric elements (as opposed to images) also can be described as strings of characters. Before the Internet there was no commercial use of such strings other than as marks, but the functionality of the Internet depends on strings of lexical and numeric characters in the form of domain names that serve as electronic addresses. more

The typical daily accounting of decisions filed in disputes under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) may include an award or two dismissing complaints (three is particularly noteworthy: weddingfleamarket.com, dme.com, and scheduleflow.com from the Forum for January 20, 2018), but overwhelmingly complaints are granted not dismissed. Let us imagine a trademark or service mark that is neither a dictionary word nor composed of common combinations, would anyone be surprised when the Panel rules in Complainant's favor? more

Black's Law Dictionary defines it as "the extraterritorial operation of laws; that is, their operation upon persons, rights or jural relations, existing beyond the limits of the enacting state, but still amenable to its laws. The term is used to indicate jurisdiction exercised by a nation in other countries, by treaty..." Extraterritoriality is also the most significant emerging development today in the law shaping virtual network architectures and services that includes OTT and NFV-SDN. more

The regulatory environment for brands and retailers that do business online is getting stricter thanks to regulatory changes in Europe with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as existing regulations in the U.S. Companies that adapt quickly can turn these changes into a competitive advantage. As we grapple worldwide with the implications of the incredible amount of personal data generated every day, consumers are pressuring brands and legislators alike for more control over their information. more

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Thomas J. Donohue on January 10, 2018, warned that "techlash" is a threat to prosperity in 2018. What was he getting at? A "backlash against major tech companies is gaining strength -- both at home and abroad, and among consumers and governments alike." "Techlash" is a shorthand reference to a variety of impulses by government and others to shape markets, services, and products; protect local interests; and step in early to prevent potential harm to competition or consumers. more

It is safe to say that 2017 was a turbulent year in more ways than one. There was the ongoing clash between WHOIS information and user privacy, the hope that top-level domains would finally take off and multiple hacks of large corporations that reignited talks about cybersecurity. While many of these topics are essential and will likely resurface again in the coming year, it is also important to look back at 2017 through unambiguous data. more

I have hesitated in writing this memorial for udrpsearch.com because I did not want to announce a demise that may not be true or the fear that my saying it will make it so. The website went dark for a short period in 2017, before being restored after a brief shutdown, and (I thought) it could happen again. I was waiting for history to repeat itself. But, the website remains dark, without explanation, and I fear it will not return. We lost it on or about January 6, 2018. more

The Czech Arbitration Court (CAC) has long offered the least expensive (by far) filing fees for complaints under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP), but its fee are about to become more expensive, at least in most cases. CAC's base UDRP filing fee (for a dispute involving up to five domain names and a single-member panel) will increase on February 1, 2018, from 500 euros to 800 euros. As of this writing, that's equivalent to about U.S. $600. more