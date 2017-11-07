Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Alphabet Launches New Cybersecurity Company, Chronicle

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 31, 2018 3:54 PM PST
A new cybersecurity company called Chronicle has emerged from Alphabet's "moonshot factory," that's dedicated to helping companies find and stop cyberattacks before they cause harm. Stephen Gillett, CEO and co-founder of Chronicle writes: "Security threats are growing faster than security teams and budgets can keep up, and there's already a huge talent shortage. The proliferation of data from the dozens of security products that a typical large organization deploys is paradoxically making it harder, not easier, for teams to detect and investigate threats. Thousands of potential clues about hacking activity are overlooked or thrown away each day. ... We believe there's a better way. We want to 10x the speed and impact of security teams' work by making it much easier, faster and more cost-effective for them to capture and analyze security signals that have previously been too difficult and expensive to find."

Related topics: Cybersecurity
