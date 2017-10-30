Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Un Broadband Commission Sets Global Broadband Goal for 2025, Targets "Connecting the Other Half"

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 24, 2018 2:07 PM PST
The United Nations' Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development has set global broadband targets aimed to bring online the world's 3.8 billion not connected to the Internet by 2025. From the release: "Fifty per cent of the world's population is expected to be connected to the Internet by the end of 2019. This leaves the other half — an estimated 3.8 billion people — unconnected and unable to benefit from key social and economic resources in our expanding digital world. ... The 2025 targets specifically seek to expand broadband infrastructure, and Internet access and use by populations around the world, in support of achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations and the international community in September 2015 — and in so doing, to improve livelihoods and economies."

Included in the seven "ambitious yet achievable" 2025 targets are:

— By 2025, all countries should have a funded national broadband plan or strategy, or include broadband in their universal access and services definition.

— By 2025, entry-level broadband services should be made affordable in developing countries, at less than 2% of monthly gross national income per capita.

— By 2025 broadband / Internet user penetration should reach: 75% worldwide, 65% in developing countries, and 35% in least developed countries.

— By 2025, 40% of the world's population should be using digital financial services.

