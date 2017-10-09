Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Senate Bill to Reverse FCC Decision to Repeal Net Neutrality Received Its 30th Co-Sponsor

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 08, 2018 4:44 PM PST
A Senate bill that would reverse the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to repeal Net Neutrality received its 30th co-sponsor today, ensuring it will receive a vote on the Senate floor. Harper Neidig reporting in The Hill: "Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) announced her support for the bill on Twitter, putting it over the top of a procedural requirement to bypass committee approval. The bill, which is being pushed by Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), would use Congress's authority under the Congressional Review Act (CRA) to reverse the FCC's rollback of its popular net neutrality rules… Under the CRA, if a joint resolution of disapproval bill has enough support it can bypass committee review and be fast-tracked to a floor vote."

Related topics: Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation
