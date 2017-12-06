Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / Blogs

Deadline of Feb 1 for Nominations for Public Interest Registry (.ORG Operator) Board of Directors

By Dan York
  • Jan 08, 2018 11:54 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 546
Dan York

Would you be interested in helping guide the future of the Public Interest Registry (PIR), the non-profit operator of the .ORG, .NGO and .ONG domains? If so, the Internet Society is seeking nominations for three positions on the PIR Board of Directors. The nominations deadline is 23:00 UTC on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

More information about the positions and the required qualifications can be found at: https://www.internetsociety.org/pir/call-for-nominations/

As noted on that page:

The Internet Society is now accepting nominations for the Board of Directors of the Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR's business is to manage the international registry of .org, .ngo, and .ong domain names, as well as associated Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs).

In 2018 there are three positions opening on the PIR Board. Two directors will serve a 3-year term that begins mid-year 2018 and expires mid-year 2021. One director will fill a vacant seat as soon as practical and serve until mid-year 2020.

If you are interested in being considered as a candidate, please see the form to submit toward the bottom of the info page.

P.S. In full disclosure, the Internet Society is my employer but I have no direct connection to PIR and am passing this along purely because I think members of the CircleID community of readers might be excellent candidates for these positions.

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society Dan is employed as a Senior Content Strategist with the Internet Society but opinions posted on CircleID are entirely his own. Visit the blog maintained by Dan York hereVisit Page
Related topics: Domain Management, Domain Names, Registry Services, New TLDs
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead3206