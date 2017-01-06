Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

CircleID's Top 10 Posts of 2017

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 07, 2018 5:20 PM PST
It is once again time for our annual review of posts that received the most attention on CircleID during the past year. Congratulations to all the 2017 participants for sharing their thoughts and making a difference in the industry. 2017 marked CircleID's 15th year of operation as a medium dedicated to all critical matters related to the Internet infrastructure and services. We are in the midst of historic times, facing rapid technological developments and there is a lot to look forward to in 2018.


Top 10 Featured Blogs from the community in 2017:

#1Wolfgang KleinwächterInternet Governance Outlook 2017: Nationalistic Hierarchies vs. Multistakeholder Networks?Wolfgang Kleinwächter – Jan 06, 2017
Viewed 37,265 times
#2Ondrej JombíkSlovaks Worry About the Future of Their Country's .SK TLDOndrej Jombík – Aug 02, 2017
Viewed 12,441 times
#3Neil SchwartzmanSorry, Not Sorry: WHOIS Data Must Remain PublicNeil Schwartzman – Apr 27, 2017
Viewed 12,323 times
#4John LevineThe Hack Back Bill in Congress is Better Than You'd ExpectJohn Levine – Oct 23, 2017
Viewed 11,878 times
#5Steven BellovinPreliminary Thoughts on the Equifax HackSteven Bellovin – Sep 17, 2017
Viewed 11,827 times
#6Wolfgang KleinwächterThe Darkening Web: Is there Light at the end of the Tunnel?Wolfgang Kleinwächter – Oct 15, 2017
Viewed 11,627 times
#7Anthony RutkowskiLegal Controls on Extreme End-to-End Encryption (ee2ee)Anthony Rutkowski – Oct 24, 2017
Viewed 11,378 times
#8Martin UngerThe IoT Needs a Paradigm Shift from Security to Safety of Connected DevicesMartin Unger – Aug 23, 2017
Viewed 11,373 times
#9Niel Harper8 Reasons Why Cybersecurity Strategy and Business Operations are InseparableNiel Harper – May 13, 2017
Viewed 11,279 times
#10Michael J. OghiaShedding Light on How Much Energy the Internet and ICTs ConsumeMichael J. Oghia – Mar 21, 2017
Viewed 10,988 times

Top 10 News in 2017:

#1CircleID ReporterSecurity Researchers are Warning About a New IoT Botnet Storm BrewingOct 31, 2017
Viewed 11,496 times
#2CircleID ReporterIBM Launches Quad9, a DNS-based Privacy and Security Service to Protect Users from Malicious SitesNov 16, 2017
Viewed 11,215 times
#3CircleID ReporterDomain Registries to Discuss Possibility of ICANN Fee Cuts in Private Meeting This MonthSep 05, 2017
Viewed 11,055 times
#4CircleID ReporterNew Wave of Ransomware Spreading Rapidly Through Russia, Ukrain and Other NationsOct 24, 2017
Viewed 10,610 times
#5CircleID ReporterEquifax Breach Blamed on Open-Source Software FlawSep 11, 2017
Viewed 9,868 times
#6CircleID ReporterEFF Resigns from World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) over EME DecisionSep 19, 2017
Viewed 9,504 times
#7CircleID ReporterCyberattacks Against Abortion Clinics on the RiseOct 05, 2017
Viewed 9,331 times
#8CircleID ReporterChina to Create National Cyberattack DatabaseSep 15, 2017
Viewed 8,873 times
#9CircleID ReporterEquifax Hacked, Nearly Half of US Population AffectedSep 07, 2017
Viewed 8,722 times
#10CircleID ReporterRussian Behind Massive LinkedIn, Dropbox Hack Subject of Extradition Fight Between US and RussiaNov 26, 2017
Viewed 8,720 times

Top 10 Industry News in 2017 (sponsored posts):

#1Internet Commerce AssociationThe Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'Internet Commerce Association – May 08, 2017
Viewed 6,966 times
#2Internet Commerce AssociationWhy the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?Internet Commerce Association – Jun 14, 2017
Viewed 6,628 times
#3Verisign2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain RegistrationsVerisign – Mar 10, 2017
Viewed 6,193 times
#4VerisignVerisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016Verisign – Feb 13, 2017
Viewed 6,035 times
#5RadixA Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 YearsRadix – Feb 15, 2017
Viewed 5,874 times
#6VerisignGlobal Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016Verisign – Feb 28, 2017
Viewed 5,587 times
#7RadixGoogle Buys Business.Site Domain for 'Google My Business'Radix – Aug 22, 2017
Viewed 5,125 times
#8Afilias5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in ChinaAfilias – Apr 06, 2017
Viewed 5,048 times
#9Internet Commerce AssociationUDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'Internet Commerce Association – May 24, 2017
Viewed 5,022 times
#10RadixRadix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.OnlineRadix – Mar 27, 2017
Viewed 4,997 times

