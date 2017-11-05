Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Two Romanians Charged for Hacking Washington DC Police Computers Linked to Surveillance Cameras

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 29, 2017 9:43 AM PST
US officials say Romanians hacked Washington DC police cameras. BBC reports: "US prosecutors have charged two Romanians with hacking Washington DC police computers linked to surveillance cameras just days before President Donald Trump's inauguration. ... The perpetrators intended to use the camera computers to send ransomware to more than 179,600 email addresses and extort money from victims, the justice department said in a statement. ... The pair are being held in Romania, having been arrested at Bucharest Otopeni airport on 15 December."

