Two Romanians Charged for Hacking Washington DC Police Computers Linked to Surveillance Cameras

- Dec 29, 2017 9:43 AM PST
- Comments: 0
- Views: 645
US officials say Romanians hacked Washington DC police cameras. BBC reports: "US prosecutors have charged two Romanians with hacking Washington DC police computers linked to surveillance cameras just days before President Donald Trump's inauguration. ... The perpetrators intended to use the camera computers to send ransomware to more than 179,600 email addresses and extort money from victims, the justice department said in a statement. ... The pair are being held in Romania, having been arrested at Bucharest Otopeni airport on 15 December."
If you are pressed for time ...
... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.
I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.
Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet
A new malware designed to manipulate industrial safety systems was deployed against a critical infrastructure organization that provides emergency shutdown capability for industrial processes, according to a report released today. more
- Dec 14, 2017 3:54 PM PST
- Views: 5,784
A New Jersey man was one of the three who pled guilty to hacking charges and creating the massive Mirai botnet attacks which spread via vulnerabilities in IoT devices causing massive DDoS attacks. more
- Dec 13, 2017 11:35 AM PST
- Views: 5,023
According to report today, Russian-speaking hackers called MoneyTaker, are suspected of stealing nearly $10m by removing overdraft limits on debit cards and taking money from cash machines. more
- Dec 12, 2017 12:55 PM PST
- Views: 4,351
Worldwide enterprise security spending to total $96.3 billion in 2018, an increase of 8 percent from 2017, Gartner forecasts. more
- Dec 07, 2017 5:55 AM PST
- Views: 3,964
The Russian Security Council has proposed development of an independent DNS which would continue to work in the event of global internet malfunctions, according to a report from RT. more
- Nov 28, 2017 5:19 PM PST
- Views: 6,978
The White House has released a charter offering more transparency into the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. more
- Nov 16, 2017 6:47 PM PST
- Views: 5,183
The new DNS service, called Quad9, is aimed at protecting users from accessing malicious websites known to steal personal information, infect users with ransomware and malware, or conduct fraudulent activity. more
- Nov 16, 2017 5:58 PM PST
- Views: 10,240
Speaking at The Times Tech Summit in London, Ciaran Martin, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), warned Russia is seeking to undermine the international system. more
- Nov 15, 2017 12:14 PM PST
- Views: 5,467
Researchers have been able to successfully demonstrate a commercial aircraft can be remotely hacked. more
- Nov 15, 2017 10:03 AM PST
- Views: 4,836
During the two-day Cybersecurity in Civil Aviation conference, Poland announced an agreement to test a cybersecurity pilot program for the aviation sector as Europe's European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) civil aviation authority face increasing threats posed by hackers to air traffic. more
- Nov 08, 2017 1:08 PM PST
- Views: 5,749
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer apologized today at the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing regarding massive data breaches at the internet company, blaming Russian agents. more
- Nov 08, 2017 10:52 AM PST
- Views: 4,430
The web performance and security company, Cloudflare has shared one of the methods it uses to ensure randomness when generating encryption keys. more
- Nov 07, 2017 1:37 PM PST
- Views: 3,911
The US Department of Defense is seeking private sector's help to "vault DOD" into the world of elastic computing, data management and analytics, cybersecurity, and machine learning. more
- Nov 07, 2017 12:57 PM PST
- Views: 3,946
Cyber espionage group targets South American and Southeast Asian governments using custom Felismus malware. more
- Nov 07, 2017 11:22 AM PST
- Views: 3,713
For the first time, a large-scale analysis of victims of internet denial-of-service (DoS) attacks worldwide has resulted in discovery of millions of network addresses subjeted to denial-of-service attacks over a two-year period. more
- Nov 05, 2017 12:50 PM PST
- Views: 4,096