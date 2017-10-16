Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

ISPs in UK Legally Obliged to Provide High-Speed Broadband Upon Request, Starting 2020

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 21, 2017 3:20 PM PST
UK Government says internet providers will be legally required to meet user requests for speeds of at least 10Mbps starting in 2020. Jessica Elgot reporting in the Guardian: "British homes and businesses will have a legal right to high-speed broadband by 2020 ... dismissing calls from the network provider BT that it should be a voluntary rather than legal obligation on providers. Broadband providers will now have a legal requirement to provide high-speed broadband to anyone who requests it, no matter where they are in the country." It is reported that 4% of UK homes and offices (i.e., about 1.1m properties) cannot access broadband speeds of at least 10Mbps.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Law, Policy & Regulation
