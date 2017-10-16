ISPs in UK Legally Obliged to Provide High-Speed Broadband Upon Request, Starting 2020

- Dec 21, 2017 3:20 PM PST
UK Government says internet providers will be legally required to meet user requests for speeds of at least 10Mbps starting in 2020. Jessica Elgot reporting in the Guardian: "British homes and businesses will have a legal right to high-speed broadband by 2020 ... dismissing calls from the network provider BT that it should be a voluntary rather than legal obligation on providers. Broadband providers will now have a legal requirement to provide high-speed broadband to anyone who requests it, no matter where they are in the country." It is reported that 4% of UK homes and offices (i.e., about 1.1m properties) cannot access broadband speeds of at least 10Mbps.
The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines on Thursday to repeal landmark 2015 rules, setting up a court fight over a move that could recast the digital landscape. more
- Dec 14, 2017 10:52 AM PST
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have announced plans to coordinate efforts for online consumer protection following the adoption of the proposed 'Restoring Internet Freedom Order'. more
- Dec 12, 2017 1:30 PM PST
Internet pioneers and leading figures published an open letter today calling on FCC to cancel the December 14 vote on the agency's proposed "Restoring Internet Freedom Order." more
- Dec 11, 2017 12:27 PM PST
Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published a post today pointing out that the FCC continues to ignore the technical parts of a letter sent to it earlier this year by nearly 200 Internet engineers and computer scientists. more
- Dec 07, 2017 1:53 PM PST
Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Dyn, has a report published today examining the state of Puerto Rico's recovery of its internet access. more
- Dec 07, 2017 12:31 PM PST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday told reporters that President Donald Trump's plan to roll back net neutrality protections for the internet "does not make sense". more
- Nov 23, 2017 11:56 AM PST
In a phone briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Senior FCC officials revealed plans whereby state and local governments will not be able to impose local laws regulating broadband service.
- Nov 22, 2017 12:56 PM PST
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today released a statement on his draft "Restoring Internet Freedom Order", circulated to Commissioners this morning and will be voted on at the FCC's Open Meeting on December 14 more
- Nov 21, 2017 9:35 AM PST
Tim Berners-Lee is in Washington urging lawmakers to reconsider the rollback of net neutrality laws. more
- Nov 17, 2017 12:34 PM PST
The White House has released a charter offering more transparency into the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. more
- Nov 16, 2017 6:47 PM PST
Speaking at The Times Tech Summit in London, Ciaran Martin, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), warned Russia is seeking to undermine the international system. more
- Nov 15, 2017 12:14 PM PST
Monday saw a nationwide series of outages due to a misconfiguration at Level 3, an internet backbone company. more
- Nov 06, 2017 8:58 PM PST
A prominent attorney for cybersecurity issues says the unnamed Twitter worker who deactivated President Trump's Twitter account not to say anything and get a lawyer. more
- Nov 05, 2017 11:41 AM PST
Organizations behind two of the new geographic top-level domains, .amsterdam and .frl, have refused to provide public access to information about the registrants of domain names, otherwise known as Whois records. more
- Oct 23, 2017 1:49 PM PST
The European Digital Rights (EDRi) and 56 other civil society organizations, sent an open letter today to EU decision-makers calling for the deletion of the Article 13 of the Copyright Directive proposal, pointing out that monitoring and filtering of internet content that it proposes breach citizens’ fundamental rights. more
- Oct 16, 2017 11:00 AM PST
