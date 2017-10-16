ISPs in UK Legally Obliged to Provide High-Speed Broadband Upon Request, Starting 2020

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

UK Government says internet providers will be legally required to meet user requests for speeds of at least 10Mbps starting in 2020. Jessica Elgot reporting in the Guardian: "British homes and businesses will have a legal right to high-speed broadband by 2020 ... dismissing calls from the network provider BT that it should be a voluntary rather than legal obligation on providers. Broadband providers will now have a legal requirement to provide high-speed broadband to anyone who requests it, no matter where they are in the country." It is reported that 4% of UK homes and offices (i.e., about 1.1m properties) cannot access broadband speeds of at least 10Mbps.

The Federal Communications Commission voted along party lines on Thursday to repeal landmark 2015 rules, setting up a court fight over a move that could recast the digital landscape. more

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have announced plans to coordinate efforts for online consumer protection following the adoption of the proposed 'Restoring Internet Freedom Order'. more

Internet pioneers and leading figures published an open letter today calling on FCC to cancel the December 14 vote on the agency's proposed "Restoring Internet Freedom Order." more

Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) published a post today pointing out that the FCC continues to ignore the technical parts of a letter sent to it earlier this year by nearly 200 Internet engineers and computer scientists. more

Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Dyn, has a report published today examining the state of Puerto Rico's recovery of its internet access. more

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday told reporters that President Donald Trump's plan to roll back net neutrality protections for the internet "does not make sense". more

In a phone briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Senior FCC officials revealed plans whereby state and local governments will not be able to impose local laws regulating broadband service.



more

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today released a statement on his draft "Restoring Internet Freedom Order", circulated to Commissioners this morning and will be voted on at the FCC's Open Meeting on December 14 more

Tim Berners-Lee is in Washington urging lawmakers to reconsider the rollback of net neutrality laws. more

The White House has released a charter offering more transparency into the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. more

Speaking at The Times Tech Summit in London, Ciaran Martin, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), warned Russia is seeking to undermine the international system. more

Monday saw a nationwide series of outages due to a misconfiguration at Level 3, an internet backbone company. more

A prominent attorney for cybersecurity issues says the unnamed Twitter worker who deactivated President Trump's Twitter account not to say anything and get a lawyer. more

Organizations behind two of the new geographic top-level domains, .amsterdam and .frl, have refused to provide public access to information about the registrants of domain names, otherwise known as Whois records. more

The European Digital Rights (EDRi) and 56 other civil society organizations, sent an open letter today to EU decision-makers calling for the deletion of the Article 13 of the Copyright Directive proposal, pointing out that monitoring and filtering of internet content that it proposes breach citizens’ fundamental rights. more