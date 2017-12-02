Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Deadline of Friday, Dec 15, for Nominations to Internet Society Board of Trustees

By Dan York
  • Dec 13, 2017 7:33 AM PST
Dan York

As I noted last month, this Friday, December 15, 2017, at 15:00 UTC is the deadline to nominate someone for the Internet Society's Board of Trustees. Anyone who supports the mission of the Internet Society is welcome to submit a nomination (for yourself or for someone you think should be considered).

The Internet Society serves a pivotal role in the world as a leader on Internet policy, technical, economic, and social matters, and as the organizational home of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Working with members and Chapters around the world, the Internet Society promotes the continued evolution and growth of the open Internet for everyone. The Board of Trustees provides strategic direction, inspiration, and oversight to advance the Society's mission.
In 2018:

  • the Internet Society's chapters will elect one Trustee;
  • its Organization Members will elect one Trustee, and
  • the IETF will select two Trustees.

Membership in the Internet Society is not required to nominate someone (including yourself), to stand for election, or to serve on the Board. Following an orientation program, all new Trustees will begin 3-year terms commencing with the Society's annual general meeting in June 2018.

Nominations close at 15:00 UTC on December 15, 2017. Find out more by reading the Call for Nominations and other information available at: https://www.internetsociety.org/trustees

By Dan York, Author and Speaker on Internet technologies - and on staff of Internet Society
Related topics: Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation
