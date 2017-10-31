Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / News I have a News Tip

Russian-Speaking MoneyTaker Group Suspected of Stealing $10M From Companies in Russia, UK and US

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 12, 2017 12:55 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 313

According to reports today, Russian-speaking hackers called MoneyTaker, are suspected of stealing nearly $10m by removing overdraft limits on debit cards and taking money from cash machines. The group "also stole documentation for technology used by more than 200 banks in the US and Latin America," BBC reports. "The documents could be used in future attacks by the hackers ... Kevin Curran, an independent expert and professor of cybersecurity at Ulster University, said the attacks were 'as sophisticated as it gets at this moment in time.' ... 'They're able to compromise systems and then extract all the documents for how a banking system works so that they have the intelligence needed to produce fraudulent payments.'"

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead2577