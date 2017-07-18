Puerto Rico Disaster Stands Alone: A Look at Prolonged and Widespread Impact on Its Internet Access

- Dec 07, 2017 12:31 PM PST
- Comments: 0
- Views: 302
Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Dyn, has a report published today examining the state of Puerto Rico's recovery of its internet access. He writes: "We have been analyzing the impacts of natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes going back to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Compared to the earthquake near Japan in 2011, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, or the earthquake in Nepal in 2015, Puerto Rico's disaster stands alone with respect to its prolonged and widespread impact on internet access." For a more accurate indication of the pace of recovery in the region, DNS activity is being monitored (rather than Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routes) and currently the DNS query volumes from the island are still only a fraction of what they were on September 19th — the day before the storm hit, according to Dyn.
If you are pressed for time ...
... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.
I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.
Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet
The Russian Security Council has proposed development of an independent DNS which would continue to work in the event of global internet malfunctions, according to a report from RT. more
- Nov 28, 2017 5:19 PM PST
- Views: 4,356
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday told reporters that President Donald Trump's plan to roll back net neutrality protections for the internet "does not make sense". more
- Nov 23, 2017 11:56 AM PST
- Views: 4,430
In a phone briefing with reporters on Tuesday, Senior FCC officials revealed plans whereby state and local governments will not be able to impose local laws regulating broadband service.
more
- Nov 22, 2017 12:56 PM PST
- Views: 4,462
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai today released a statement on his draft "Restoring Internet Freedom Order", circulated to Commissioners this morning and will be voted on at the FCC's Open Meeting on December 14 more
- Nov 21, 2017 9:35 AM PST
- Views: 4,243
Tim Berners-Lee is in Washington urging lawmakers to reconsider the rollback of net neutrality laws. more
- Nov 17, 2017 12:34 PM PST
- Views: 4,816
The new DNS service, called Quad9, is aimed at protecting users from accessing malicious websites known to steal personal information, infect users with ransomware and malware, or conduct fraudulent activity. more
- Nov 16, 2017 5:58 PM PST
- Views: 7,256
Monday saw a nationwide series of outages due to a misconfiguration at Level 3, an internet backbone company. more
- Nov 06, 2017 8:58 PM PST
- Views: 3,797
A series of articles published by EFF, coinciding with ICANN's 60th meeting in Abu Dhabi this week, Jeremy Malcolm warns that domain name registrars, registries and ICANN can become "free speech week leaks" for online censorship. more
- Nov 02, 2017 8:52 AM PST
- Views: 3,804
The FCC has granted Alphabet's Project Loon an experimental license to operate in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands for the purpose of helping the islands regain Internet connectivity. more
- Oct 09, 2017 10:28 AM PST
- Views: 3,873
Network experts monitoring North Korea have detected activation of a new internet path out of North Korea. Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Dyn, along with North Korea expert Martyn Williams, report that at 09:07:51 UTC on 1 October 2017, the country's single internet provider, Star JV (AS131269), gained a new connection to the global internet through Russian fixed-line provider Transtelecom (AS20485), often referred to as TTK. more
- Oct 03, 2017 2:07 PM PST
- Views: 6,227
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has postponed plans to change the cryptographic key -- a critical step in updating protection measures for the Domain Name System (DNS). more
- Sep 28, 2017 6:33 AM PST
- Views: 6,390
The devastation caused by several storms during the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has destroyed neighborhoods and taken lives across a number of Caribbean island nations including Texas and Florida in the United States. Senior Director of Internet Research & Analysis at Oracle Dyn Global Business Unit has posted a blog that takes a look at the impacts. more
- Sep 26, 2017 10:17 AM PST
- Views: 4,280
China carried out a drill on Thursday to practice shutting down websites that are deemed harmful amidst country's preparation for a sensitive political reshuffling set to take place later this year. more
- Aug 04, 2017 10:40 AM PST
- Views: 5,597
Verizon and AT&T re-introduced their unlimited data plans earlier this year, and as a result, studies show that the providers' 4G speeds and overall speeds have fallen due to increased data demand on their networks. more
- Aug 02, 2017 4:25 PM PST
- Views: 5,020
Somalia's internet connection was finally restored on Monday after weeks of outage due to a severed undersea cable. more
- Jul 18, 2017 9:57 AM PST
- Views: 4,845