Puerto Rico Disaster Stands Alone: A Look at Prolonged and Widespread Impact on Its Internet Access

  Dec 07, 2017
Doug Madory, Director of Internet Analysis at Dyn, has a report published today examining the state of Puerto Rico's recovery of its internet access. He writes: "We have been analyzing the impacts of natural disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes going back to Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Compared to the earthquake near Japan in 2011, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, or the earthquake in Nepal in 2015, Puerto Rico's disaster stands alone with respect to its prolonged and widespread impact on internet access." For a more accurate indication of the pace of recovery in the region, DNS activity is being monitored (rather than Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routes) and currently the DNS query volumes from the island are still only a fraction of what they were on September 19th — the day before the storm hit, according to Dyn.

