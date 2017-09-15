Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Berners-Lee Talks Net Neutrality in Washington, "ISPs Should be Treated More Like Utilities"

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 17, 2017 12:34 PM PST
Tim Berners-Lee is in Washington urging lawmakers to reconsider the rollback of net neutrality laws — while remaining optimistic, he sees a "nasty wind" blowing amid concerns. Olivia Solon reporting in The Guardian writes: "These powerful gatekeepers ... control access to the internet and pose a threat to innovation if they are allowed to pick winners and losers by throttling or blocking services. It makes sense, therefore, that ISPs should be treated more like utilities. ... 'Gas is a utility, so is clean water, and connectivity should be too,' said Berners-Lee. 'It's part of life and shouldn't have an attitude about what you use it for — just like water.'"

