U.S. Government Takes Steps Towards Increased Transparency for Vulnerabilities Equities Process

- Nov 16, 2017 6:47 PM PST
- Views: 452
The White House has released a charter offering more transparency into the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. Tom Spring from ThreatPost reports: "On Wednesday it released the 'Vulnerabilities Equities Policy and Process' [PDF] charter that outlines how the government will disclose cyber security flaws and when it will keep them secret. The release of the charter is viewed as a positive by critics and a step toward addressing private-sector concerns that the VEP's framework is to secretive."
Speaking at The Times Tech Summit in London, Ciaran Martin, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), warned Russia is seeking to undermine the international system. more
- Nov 15, 2017 12:14 PM PST
- Views: 1,315
Researchers have been able to successfully demonstrate a commercial aircraft can be remotely hacked. more
- Nov 15, 2017 10:03 AM PST
- Views: 1,104
During the two-day Cybersecurity in Civil Aviation conference, Poland announced an agreement to test a cybersecurity pilot program for the aviation sector as Europe's European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) civil aviation authority face increasing threats posed by hackers to air traffic. more
- Nov 08, 2017 1:08 PM PST
- Views: 3,261
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer apologized today at the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation hearing regarding massive data breaches at the internet company, blaming Russian agents. more
- Nov 08, 2017 10:52 AM PST
- Views: 2,559
The web performance and security company, Cloudflare has shared one of the methods it uses to ensure randomness when generating encryption keys. more
- Nov 07, 2017 1:37 PM PST
- Views: 2,508
The US Department of Defense is seeking private sector's help to "vault DOD" into the world of elastic computing, data management and analytics, cybersecurity, and machine learning. more
- Nov 07, 2017 12:57 PM PST
- Views: 2,622
Cyber espionage group targets South American and Southeast Asian governments using custom Felismus malware. more
- Nov 07, 2017 11:22 AM PST
- Views: 2,495
For the first time, a large-scale analysis of victims of internet denial-of-service (DoS) attacks worldwide has resulted in discovery of millions of network addresses subjeted to denial-of-service attacks over a two-year period. more
- Nov 05, 2017 12:50 PM PST
- Views: 3,047
A brand new botnet, dubbed ‘IoTroop’, is discovered evolving and recruiting IoT devices at a far greater pace and with more potential damage than the Mirai botnet of 2016. Researchers at the security firm, Check Point, are warning that "a massive Botnet is forming to create a cyber-storm that could take down the internet. ... Our research suggests we are now experiencing the calm before an even more powerful storm. The next cyber hurricane is about to come." more
- Oct 31, 2017 11:43 AM PST
- Views: 5,701
The website designated by Dell Inc. to help customers recover from malicious software and other computer maladies may have been hijacked for a few weeks this summer by people who specialize in deploying said malware, reports Brian Krebs in KrebsOnSecurity. more
- Oct 25, 2017 11:19 AM PST
- Views: 4,699
Organizations behind two of the new geographic top-level domains, .amsterdam and .frl, have refused to provide public access to information about the registrants of domain names, otherwise known as Whois records. more
- Oct 23, 2017 1:49 PM PST
- Views: 3,800
Canada's Communications Security Establishment (CSE) which rarely discloses detail of its activities has taken the "unprecedented step" of releasing one of its own cyber defense tools to the public, in a bid to help companies and organizations better defend their computers and networks against malicious threats. more
- Oct 20, 2017 2:11 PM PST
- Views: 4,237
Coninsiding with October Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google today announced the launch of Advanced Protection Program specifically "designed for those who are at an elevated risk of attack." more
- Oct 17, 2017 12:01 PM PST
- Views: 3,772
Details of Infineon’s RSA key generation vulnerability was made public today after several announcements by vendors last week. more
- Oct 16, 2017 12:41 PM PST
- Views: 3,870
Security researchers Mathy Vanhoef and Frank Piessens have detected a major vulnerability in the WPA2 protocol that secures all protected Wi-Fi networks. more
- Oct 16, 2017 11:39 AM PST
- Views: 3,730