U.S. Government Takes Steps Towards Increased Transparency for Vulnerabilities Equities Process

  Nov 16, 2017 6:47 PM PST
The White House has released a charter offering more transparency into the Vulnerabilities Equities Process. Tom Spring from ThreatPost reports: "On Wednesday it released the 'Vulnerabilities Equities Policy and Process' [PDF] charter that outlines how the government will disclose cyber security flaws and when it will keep them secret. The release of the charter is viewed as a positive by critics and a step toward addressing private-sector concerns that the VEP's framework is to secretive."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Policy & Regulation
