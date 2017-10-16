Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Russia Targeted British Telecom, Media, Energy Sectors, Reveals UK National Cyber Security Centre

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 15, 2017 12:14 PM PST
Speaking at The Times Tech Summit in London, Ciaran Martin, chief of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), warned Russia is seeking to undermine the international system. "I can't get into too much of the details of intelligence matters, but I can confirm that Russian interference, seen by the National Cyber Security Centre, has included attacks on the UK media, telecommunications and energy sectors. ... The government is prioritising cyber security because we care so much about the digital future of the country. We're doing it broadly on the themes that will come up today — defend networks, deter attackers and develop the skills base."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Policy & Regulation
