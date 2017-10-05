Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Airplanes Vulnerable to Hacking, Says U.S. Department of Homeland Security

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 15, 2017 10:03 AM PST
Researchers have been able to successfully demonstrate a commercial aircraft can be remotely hacked. Calvin Biesecker reporting in Avionics reports: "A team of government, industry and academic officials successfully demonstrated that a commercial aircraft could be remotely hacked in a non-laboratory setting last year, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official said Wednesday at the 2017 CyberSat Summit in Tysons Corner, Virginia. [U.S. Department of Homeland Security aviation program manager says] 'We got the airplane on Sept. 19, 2016. Two days later, I was successful in accomplishing a remote, non-cooperative, penetration ... [which] means I didn't have anybody touching the airplane, I didn't have an insider threat. I stood off using typical stuff that could get through security and we were able to establish a presence on the systems of the aircraft."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybersecurity
