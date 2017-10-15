Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Qatar Crisis Started With a Hack, Now Political Tsunami in Saudi Arabia - How Will You Be Impacted?

By Khaled Fattal
  • Nov 09, 2017 11:35 AM PDT
Khaled Fattal

The world has officially entered what the MLi Group labels as the "New Era of The Unprecedented". In this new era, traditional cyber security strategies are failing on daily basis, political and terrorist destruction-motivated cyber attacks are on the rise threatening "Survivability", and local political events unfold to impact the world overnight and forever. Decision makers know they cannot continue doing the same old stuff, but don't know what else to do next or differently that would be effective.

Deloitte and Equifax are giants who discovered the hard way they were not immune. The Qatar crisis with damage in $Billions was triggered by a cyber-attack which a Washington Post report claims was perpetrated by its neighbor the UAE. Now comes the Saudi Tsunami with ramification that will impact stakeholders worldwide. If you thought these events in Far Far Away lands don't impact you and your businesses, then I suggest you take your head out of the sand, and fast.

Local Geo-Political events are sending shockwaves globally. To learn what to be on the look out for, or learn how you can mitigate them watch the MLi Group's "Era of the Unprecedented" Video on the Saudi Tsunami by clicking here.

By Khaled Fattal, Group Chairman, The Multilingual Internet Group
Related topics: Censorship, Cyberattack, Cybersecurity, Data Center, Internet Governance
