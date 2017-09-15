Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Poland to Test a Cybersecurity Program for Aviation Sector

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 08, 2017 2:08 PM PDT
During the two-day Cybersecurity in Civil Aviation conference, Poland announced an agreement to test a cybersecurity pilot program for the aviation sector as Europe's European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) civil aviation authority face increasing threats posed by hackers to air traffic. "We want to have a single point in the air transport sector that will coordinate all cybersecurity activities… for airlines, airports, and air traffic," said Piotr Samson, head of Poland's ULC civil aviation authority. "Despite the assurances of experts in the field, computer systems failures triggered by hackers or accident have caused flight chaos in recent years. Poland's flagship carrier LOT was briefly forced to suspend operations in June 2015 after a hack attack." See full report.

