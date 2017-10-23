Cyber Espionage Group, Snowbug Targets South American Foreign Policy

Cyber espionage group targets South American and Southeast Asian governments using custom Felismus malware. Researchers at Symantec report : "Symantec has identified a previously unknown group called Sowbug that has been conducting highly targeted cyber attacks against organizations in South America and Southeast Asia and appears to be heavily focused on foreign policy institutions and diplomatic targets. Sowbug has been seen mounting classic espionage attacks by stealing documents from the organizations it infiltrates." So far Sowbug has mainly focused on government entities in South America and Southeast Asia and has infiltrated organizations in Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Brunei and Malaysia.

