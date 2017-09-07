Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Cloudflare Uses Lava Lamps to Generate Encryption Keys

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 07, 2017 2:37 PM PDT
The web performance and security company, Cloudflare has shared one of the methods it uses to ensure randomness when generating encryption keys. Rhett Jones reporting in Gizmodo: "Cloudflare provides security and domain name services for millions of the most prominent sites on the web. The company has built a solid reputation for its secure encryption and one of the key factors in its system is a wall of 100 lava lamps in the lobby of its San Francisco headquarters. ... The most simple explanation is that a lava lamp is a great way to generate randomness. Coding just isn't great at generating random numbers because, at its heart, code requires a system to mimic chaos."

