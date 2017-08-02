Internet Goes Down for Parts of the US Due to a Misconfiguration

Monday saw a nationwide series of outages due to a misconfiguration at Level 3, an internet backbone company. Lily Hay Newman reporting in Wired: "Network analysts say that the misconfiguration was a routing issue that created a ripple effect, causing problems for companies like Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, Cox, and RCN across the country. ... The misconfiguration was a 'route leak,' according to Roland Dobbins, a principal engineer at the DDoS and network-security firm Arbor Networks, which monitors global internet operations."

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.