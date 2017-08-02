Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Internet Goes Down for Parts of the US Due to a Misconfiguration

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 06, 2017 9:58 PM PDT
Monday saw a nationwide series of outages due to a misconfiguration at Level 3, an internet backbone company. Lily Hay Newman reporting in Wired: "Network analysts say that the misconfiguration was a routing issue that created a ripple effect, causing problems for companies like Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, Cox, and RCN across the country. ... The misconfiguration was a 'route leak,' according to Roland Dobbins, a principal engineer at the DDoS and network-security firm Arbor Networks, which monitors global internet operations."

Related topics: Access Providers
