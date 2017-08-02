Internet Goes Down for Parts of the US Due to a Misconfiguration

Monday saw a nationwide series of outages due to a misconfiguration at Level 3, an internet backbone company. Lily Hay Newman reporting in Wired: "Network analysts say that the misconfiguration was a routing issue that created a ripple effect, causing problems for companies like Comcast, Spectrum, Verizon, Cox, and RCN across the country. ... The misconfiguration was a 'route leak,' according to Roland Dobbins, a principal engineer at the DDoS and network-security firm Arbor Networks, which monitors global internet operations."
