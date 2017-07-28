Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Twitter Worker Who Disabled Trump Account Likely Violated Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, Says Lawyer

By CircleID Reporter
  • Nov 05, 2017 12:41 PM PDT
A prominent attorney for cybersecurity issues says the unnamed Twitter worker who deactivated President Trump's Twitter account not to say anything and get a lawyer. Joe Uchill reporting in The Hill: "[W]hile the facts of the case are still unclear and the primary law used to prosecute hackers is murky and unevenly applied, there is a reasonable chance the Twitter worker violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. ... The employee could be in a lot of trouble. This was not just unauthorized access, but damage ... noting that causing $5,000 worth of damage could carry a 10-year prison sentence. With the amount of traffic Trump's tweets garner for Twitter's business, that could be fairly easy to prove."

