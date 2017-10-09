Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead Message Promoted Post

Home / Blogs

Google Can, at Least for Now, Disregard Canadian Court Order Requiring Deindexing Worldwide

By Evan D. Brown
  • Nov 03, 2017 7:52 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 184
Evan D. Brown

U.S. federal court issues preliminary injunction, holding that enforcement of Canadian order requiring Google to remove search results would run afoul of the Communications Decency Act (at 47 U.S.C. 230)

Canadian company Equustek prevailed in litigation in Canada against rival Datalink on claims relating to trade secret misappropriation and unfair competition. After the litigation, Equustek asked Google to remove Datalink search results worldwide. Google initially refused altogether, but after a Canadian court entered an injunction against Datalink, Google removed Datalink results from google.ca. Then a Canadian court ordered Google to delist worldwide, and Google complied. Google objected to the order requiring worldwide delisting, and took the case all the way up to the Canadian Supreme Court, which affirmed the lower courts' orders requiring worldwide delisting.

So Google filed suit in federal court in the United States, seeking a declaratory judgment that being required to abide by the Canadian order would, among other things, be contrary to the protections afforded to interactive computer service providers under the Communications Decency Act, at 47 U.S.C. 230.

The court entered the preliminary injunction (i.e., it found in favor of Google pending a final trial on the merits), holding that (1) Google would likely succeed on its claim under the Communications Decency Act, (2) it would suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief, (3) the balance of equities weighed in its favor, and (4) an injunction was in the public interest.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act immunizes providers of interactive computer services against liability arising from content created by third parties. It states that "[n]o provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider." [More info about Section 230]

The court found that there was no question Google is a "provider" of an "interactive computer service." Also, it found that Datalink — not Google — "provided" the information at issue. And finally, it found that the Canadian order would hold Google liable as the "publisher or speaker" of the information on Datalink's websites. So the Canadian order treated Google as a publisher, and would impose liability for failing to remove third-party content from its search results. For these reasons, Section 230 applied.

Summarizing the holding, the court observed that:

The Canadian order would eliminate Section 230 immunity for service providers that link to third-party websites. By forcing intermediaries to remove links to third-party material, the Canadian order undermines the policy goals of Section 230 and threatens free speech on the global internet.

The case provides key insight into the evolving legal issues around global enforcement and governance.

Google, Inc. v. Equustek Solutions, Inc., 2017 WL 5000834 (N.D. Cal. November 2, 2017)

By Evan D. Brown, Attorney  Evan focuses on technology and intellectual property law. He maintains a law & technology focused blog called Internet Cases and is a Domain Name Panelist with the World Intellectual Property Organization deciding cases under the UDRP.
Related topics: Intellectual Property, Internet Governance, Law, Web
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Confusing Similarity of Domain Names is Only a 'Standing Requirement' Under the UDRP

  • Nov 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Enabling Privacy Is Not Harmful

  • Nov 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Society Seeks Nominations for 2018 Board of Trustees

  • Nov 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Reverse Domain Hijacking Where Complainant Knew but Did Not Disclose Geographic Significance of Mark

  • Nov 01, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Internet Society Guyana Chapter Officially Launched During Internet Week Guyana

  • Oct 29, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

EFF Warns ICANN Not to Engage in Censorship, Says It Should Stick to Technical Role

  • Nov 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Clash Over Dot-Amazon During the ICANN Meetings in Abu Dhabi

  • Oct 30, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Dutch Geographic TLDs Refuse Public Access to Whois Data

  • Oct 23, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Civil Society Groups Call for Deletion of Internet Filtering Provision in EU Copyright Proposal

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EU Privacy Case Could Backfire, Turn EU into Data Island, Say Experts

  • Oct 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Mobile Internet

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead1314

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Join Neustar's Town Hall Meeting and Help Shape the Future Of .US

Radix Announces Global Web Design Contest, F3.space

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

Major Media Websites Lose Audience Due to Slow Load Times on Mobile

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

DeviceAtlas' Deep Device Intelligence Now Addresses Native App Environment

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

Miss.Africa Announces 2016, Round II Seed Funding Tech Initiative for Women in Africa

Airpush Chooses DeviceAtlas to Provide Device Awareness to Mobile Ad Network

DeviceAtlas Releases Q2 2016 Mobile Web Intelligence Report, Apple Loses Browsing Market Share

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

View More

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s.

Avenue4 LLCRead1314