Home / News I have a News Tip

Dell Loses Key Customer Support Domain Name for a Month, Site Exposed to Questionable Content

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 25, 2017 12:19 PM PDT
  • Comments: 1
  • Views: 762

The website designated by Dell Inc. to help customers recover from malicious software and other computer maladies may have been hijacked for a few weeks this summer by people who specialize in deploying said malware, reports Brian Krebs in KrebsOnSecurity. "Sometime this summer, DellBackupandRecoveryCloudStorage.com was suddenly snatched away from a longtime Dell contractor for a month and exposed to some questionable content. More worryingly, there are signs the domain may have been pushing malware before Dell’s contractor regained control over it. ... It’s not yet clear how or why DellBackupandRecoveryCloudStorage.com got away ... But someone at SoftThinks apparently forgot to renew the domain in mid-June 2017."

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Domain Management

 
   

If you are pressed for time ...

More and more professionals are chosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Interne industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convinient summary report once a week sent directlly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry. – Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Comments

The domain is dezoned during the redemption Charles Christopher  –  Oct 25, 2017 2:52 PM PDT

The domain is dezoned during the redemption period, therefor serving as notice to the registrant that something is wrong.

How can one run a malware site and not even notice, or care (redemption!), the site is offline? And when you do there *IS* a way to return it to your account. There simply are no excuses here.

Further, it still baffles me why large web centric corporations do not setup their own registrar and put all their domains in it. The cost and management is minimal, and orders of magnitude less than the cost of one lost domain. And being a self registrar, "can not", be stolen ..... If a domain is stolen then there it problem than affects the foundation of domain management and it WILL be fixed, and the registry WILL transfer the domain back.

# 1 Reply  |  Link  |  Report Problems

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Legal Controls on Extreme End-to-End Encryption (ee2ee)

  • Oct 24, 2017
  • Comments: 8

Brands and Domains Conference Recap

  • Oct 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Hack Back Bill in Congress is Better Than You'd Expect

  • Oct 23, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Equifax Breach: 9 Fraud Prevention Steps Everyone Should Take

  • Oct 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Internet Week Guyana Advances Caribbean Tech Development Agenda

  • Oct 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Canada's Electronic Spy Agency Makes Its Malware Analysis Tool Public

  • Oct 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Google Launcheds Advanced Protection Program for "High-Risk" Users

  • Oct 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Security Flaw in TPM Chips Allows Attacks on RSA Private Keys

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

KRACK Attack Can Affect All Modern WiFi Networks, Researchers Have Disclosed

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EFF Resigns from World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) over EME Decision

  • Sep 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
View All Topics

Promoted Post

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative trading platform developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell IPv4 blocks as small as /20s. more»

  • By Avenue4 LLC
  • Views: 1,073

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2017 Audit and Honor Roll

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

View More