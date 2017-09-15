Home / Blogs

Internet Week Guyana Advances Caribbean Tech Development Agenda

  • Oct 18, 2017 9:32 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 867
Print Comment
By Gerard Best
Gerard Best

Around the world, the growing sophistication of cyber criminals is challenging the capacity of governments, businesses and individuals to defend themselves.

In the Caribbean, governments are forging strategic partnerships with regional actors like the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) and the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG), the region's largest volunteer-based community of network engineers, computer security experts and tech aficionados.

Recently, CaribNOG and the CTU collaborated with the Government of Guyana and other Internet organisations to host the inaugural Internet Week Guyana. International collaborators included the Internet Society, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN), and the Latin America and Caribbean Internet Addresses Registry (LACNIC).

The five-day conference focused on building human resource capacity in cyber security and other key technology-related areas.

"The government of Guyana has been investing heavily in education and capacity building programs over the past two years. The idea of Internet Week Guyana came as a result of our collaborations with regional and international NGOs involved in the technology education space. And our collaboration bore fruit from the first day of Internet Week Guyana to the last," said Catherine Hughes, Minister of Public Telecommunications, and host of the pioneering event.

The event attracted more than 400 participants, including public and private sector officials, telecommunications and computer networking specialists, entrepreneurs, and secondary school students.

"Private sector leaders, law enforcement and judicial offers, academia and civil society all have a collective responsibility to ensure that citizens, businesses and governments are safer and more secure in the digital age," said Bevil Wooding, Caribbean Outreach Manager at ARIN, and one of the co-organisers of the event.

"We encourage Caribbean governments to develop legislative agendas and increase intra-regional cooperation, in order to strengthen the region's overall cyber security capability," said Kevon Swift, Head of Strategic Relations and Integration at LACNIC, another coordinator for the event.

Throughout the week, representatives from participating organisations demonstrated practical ways in which stakeholders could work together to strengthen and secure Caribbean networks.

Stephen Lee, a CaribNOG co-founder, translated global cybersecurity issues into Caribbean priorities, outlining some of the challenges and opportunities of special relevance to the region.

Albert Daniels, Senior Manager for Stakeholder Engagement in the Caribbean at ICANN, outlined that organisation's work in supporting secure network deployments around the world.

Shernon Osepa, Manager, Regional Affairs for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Internet Society, took the occasion to formally launch the Internet Society Guyana Chapter, with Nancy Quiros, Manager of Chapter Development in Latin America and the Caribbean at the Internet Society. Lance Hinds, Special Advisor to the Minister of Public Telecommunications, is serving as the chapter's Interim President.

But the exclamation mark on the weeklong event was undoubtedly a gathering of young people, hosted by the CTU, on the conference's closing day. About 300 students representing secondary schools from across the country took part in the all-day agenda. Educational videos, interactive presentations, and lively Q&A sessions all helped bring new awareness to cyber-safety and cyber security for youth.

"The CTU continues to support the development of the Information and Communication Technologies sector in the region, including an emphasis on harnessing the potential of the youth," said Michelle Garcia, Communications Specialist at the CTU.

Following the meeting, there were several calls for Internet Week Guyana to be made a fixture on the country's event calendar. Now the real work continues, to convert the high interest in the meeting into tangible national benefit.

By Gerard Best, Development Journalist

Related topics: Cybersecurity

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Two More Crypto Holes

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Darkening Web: Is there Light at the end of the Tunnel?

  • Oct 15, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Celebrating 167 Years of Public International Law for Cyber Security

  • Oct 10, 2017
  • Comments: 2

"Keep Those Eyebrows Up!" - Cybersecurity at the Global Women's Forum

  • Oct 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Why I Want a .PAYPAL New gTLD

  • Oct 03, 2017
  • Comments: 8
View More

Related News

Google Launcheds Advanced Protection Program for "High-Risk" Users

  • Oct 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Security Flaw in TPM Chips Allows Attacks on RSA Private Keys

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

KRACK Attack Can Affect All Modern WiFi Networks, Researchers Have Disclosed

  • Oct 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EFF Resigns from World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) over EME Decision

  • Sep 19, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China to Create National Cyberattack Database

  • Sep 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

Watch this video to discover how ACCELR/8, a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman, enables organizations to buy or sell blocks as small as /20s. more»

  • By 
  • Views: 896

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2017 Audit and Honor Roll

Attacks Decrease by 23 Precent in 1st Quarter While Peak Attack Sizes Increase: DDoS Trends Report

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

Verisign Releases Q4 2016 DDoS Trends Report: 167% Increase in Average Peak Attack from 2015 to 2016

Verisign Q3 2016 DDoS Trends Report: User Datagram Protocol (UDP) Flood Attacks Continue to Dominate

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Government Guidance for Email Authentication Has Arrived in USA and UK

ValiMail Raises $12M for Its Email Authentication Service

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Defending Against Layer 7 DDoS Attacks

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Facilitating a Trusted Web Space for Financial Service Professionals

MarkMonitor Partners with CYREN to Deepen Visibility into Global Phishing Attacks

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Verisign Q1 2016 DDoS Trends: Attack Activity Increases 111 Percent Year Over Year

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

i2Coalition to Host First Ever Smarter Internet Forum

View More