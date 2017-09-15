Coninsiding with October Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Google today announced the launch of Advanced Protection Program specifically "designed for those who are at an elevated risk of attack." Google which generally builds products to serve the needs of its massive userbase, has taken an unusual step it says in order to protect overlooked minority of users that are at particularly high risk of targeted online attacks. "[T]hese might be campaign staffers preparing for an upcoming election, journalists who need to protect the confidentiality of their sources, or people in abusive relationships seeking safety." Anyone with a personal Google Account can enroll in the Advanced Protection Program.

