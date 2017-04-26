Cloud Computing Growing Faster Than Expected, Reached $260 Billion in 2017

The global public cloud services market revenue is expetec to grow by 18.5 percent in 2017 reaching $260.2 billion, up from $219.6 billion in 2016, according to the latest report from Gartner, Inc. From the report: "Final data for 2016 shows that software as a service (SaaS) revenue was far greater in 2016 than expected, reaching $48.2 billion. SaaS is also growing faster in 2017 than previously forecast, leading to a significant uplift in the entire public cloud revenue forecast. ... SaaS revenue is expected to grow 21 percent in 2017 to reach $58.6 billion… The acceleration in SaaS adoption can be explained by providers delivering nearly all application functional extensions and add-ons as a service. ... The highest revenue growth will come from cloud system infrastructure services (infrastructure as a service, IaaS), which is projected to grow 36.6 percent in 2017 to reach $34.7 billion."
Worldwide Public Cloud Services Revenue Forecast:
(Billions of U.S. Dollars / Source: Gartner – October 2017)
| 2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|Cloud Business Process Services (BPaaS)
|39.6
|42.2
|45.8
|49.5
|53.6
|Cloud Application Infrastructure Services (PaaS)
|9.0
|11.4
|14.2
|17.3
|20.8
|Cloud Application Services (SaaS)
|48.2
|58.6
|71.2
|84.8
|99.7
|Cloud Management and Security Services
|7.1
|8.7
|10.3
|12.0
|13.9
|Cloud System Infrastructure Services (IaaS)
|25.4
|34.7
|45.8
|58.4
|72.4
|Cloud Advertising
|90.3
|104.5
|118.5
|133.6
|151.1
|Total Market
|219.6
|260.2
|305.8
|355.6
|411.4
