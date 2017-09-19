Home / News I have a News Tip

EU Privacy Case Could Backfire, Turn EU into Data Island, Say Experts

  • Oct 09, 2017 8:52 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 762
By CircleID Reporter

Experts fear European Union court case attempting to keep personal data private could backfire and prove damaging to Europe. Joe Uchill reporting in The Hill writes: "Irish courts referred the latest chapter of a longstanding legal challenge between activist Max Schrems and Facebook to the European Union courts. At issue are 'model' contractual clauses Facebook uses that are supposed to replicate the protection EU citizens have within Europe. Without model clauses, it is typically illegal to store EU citizen's data outside of Europe. Schrems argues that U.S. surveillance operations make it impossible for the model clauses..."

