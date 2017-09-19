EU Privacy Case Could Backfire, Turn EU into Data Island, Say Experts

Experts fear European Union court case attempting to keep personal data private could backfire and prove damaging to Europe. Joe Uchill reporting in The Hill writes: "Irish courts referred the latest chapter of a longstanding legal challenge between activist Max Schrems and Facebook to the European Union courts. At issue are 'model' contractual clauses Facebook uses that are supposed to replicate the protection EU citizens have within Europe. Without model clauses, it is typically illegal to store EU citizen's data outside of Europe. Schrems argues that U.S. surveillance operations make it impossible for the model clauses..."
Related topics: Data Center, Law, Policy & Regulation, Privacy
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by Afilias
|
Mobile InternetSponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
|
CybersecuritySponsored by Verisign
|
IP AddressingSponsored by Avenue4 LLC
ACCELR/8 is a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman that enables organizations buying or selling blocks as small as /20s to keep pace with the evolving demands of the market by applying processes that have delivered value for many of the largest market participants. more»