Virgina Governor Announces Facebook Investing $1 Billion for New Data Center in Henrico County

Rendering of the Facebook data center to be build in Henrico County

Virgia governor Terry McAuliffe today announced Facebook will spend $750 million to establish a 970,000-square-foot data center in the White Oak Technology Park in Henrico County. In addition, "hundreds of millions of additional dollars will be invested in the construction of multiple solar facilities in the Commonwealth to service Facebook's Henrico Data Center with 100 percent renewable energy." The compnay is the latest tech giant to use its leverage to increase solar power in Virginia — virtually non-existent a few years ago. Amazon and Microsoft also signed deals in Virginia reliant on new solar construction. Facebook currenlty has data centers in Oregon, North Carolina and Iowa. New centers in Fort Worth, Texas; Los Lunas, New Mexico; and New Albany, Ohio are under construction.

