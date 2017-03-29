Home / News I have a News Tip

Virgina Governor Announces Facebook Investing $1 Billion for New Data Center in Henrico County

  • Oct 05, 2017 11:38 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 815
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Rendering of the Facebook data center to be build in Henrico County

Virgia governor Terry McAuliffe today announced Facebook will spend $750 million to establish a 970,000-square-foot data center in the White Oak Technology Park in Henrico County. In addition, "hundreds of millions of additional dollars will be invested in the construction of multiple solar facilities in the Commonwealth to service Facebook's Henrico Data Center with 100 percent renewable energy." The compnay is the latest tech giant to use its leverage to increase solar power in Virginia — virtually non-existent a few years ago. Amazon and Microsoft also signed deals in Virginia reliant on new solar construction. Facebook currenlty has data centers in Oregon, North Carolina and Iowa. New centers in Fort Worth, Texas; Los Lunas, New Mexico; and New Albany, Ohio are under construction.

Related topics: Data Center

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

A European Perspective on the Equifax Hack: Encouraging Data Security Through Regulation

  • Sep 29, 2017
  • Comments: 2

The Internet is Dead - Long Live the Internet

  • Aug 16, 2017
  • Comments: 3

Cloud Computing and Digital Divide 2.0

  • Jun 21, 2017
  • Comments: 0

IoT Devices Will Never Be Secure - Enter the Programmable Networks

  • May 09, 2017
  • Comments: 2

Networks - The Next Challenge in Digital Transformation

  • Mar 29, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Russia Demands Facebook to Store Citizens' Data on Russian Servers or Be Blocked

  • Sep 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Apple Setting Up First Data Center in China to Comply with Tougher Cybersecurity Laws

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Economist: Data, the Oil of the Digital Era

  • May 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Worldwide Cloud IT Infrastructure Spend Grew 9.2% to $32.6 Billion in 2016, Reports IDC

  • Apr 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Expresses Concerns Over China's Internet Regulatory Regime, In New Report

  • Apr 06, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored by Avenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Buying or Selling IPv4 Addresses?

ACCELR/8 is a transformative IPv4 market solution developed by industry veterans Marc Lindsey and Janine Goodman that enables organizations buying or selling blocks as small as /20s to keep pace with the evolving demands of the market by applying processes that have delivered value for many of the largest market participants. more»

  • By Avenue4 LLC
  • Views: 510

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Dyn Evolves Internet Performance Space with Launch of Internet Intelligence

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,932

New Nixu NameSurfer 7.3 Series Powers the Software-Defined Data Centre

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

Neustar Labs Innovation Center Grand Opening (Video)

Neustar and University of Illinois Launch the Neustar Innovation Center

Hostway Named Microsoft Hyper-V Cloud Provider of the Year

Global Company Leads the Pack as One of the First Microsoft Partners to Offer Exchange 2010

Hostway Corporation Launches FlexCloud Servers

Hosting Companies Need Advanced DNS, Here's Why…

Hostway Delivers Kick-It Special Offer to Support Right to Play's Development Programs

Hostway Completes SAS 70 Type II Audit for Enterprise Hosting Data Center Facilities

Web Server 911: Wikipedia SNAFU Indicates Need for DNS Monitoring and Failover

Hostway Expands Hosted Storage Solutions

Hostway Corporation Forms New Network Services Group

Hostway Selected as a Microsoft BizSpark Partner

Hostway's New Hybrid Microsoft Exchange Platform Delivers the Most Affordable Business Class Email

Hostway Rolls Out Enterprise-Class Backup Services

Hostway Off to a Strong Start in '09 With Six Awards, Including #1 UNIX Web Host for February

Hostway Delivers Easiest and Most Affordable Cloud Computing Solution to Small and Medium Businesses

Hostway's CDN Chosen by CTAM to Deliver Fast-Loading Video Clips

View More