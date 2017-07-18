Home / News I have a News Tip

The Impacts of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria on the Internet

  • Sep 26, 2017 11:17 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

The devastation caused by several storms during the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has destroyed neighborhoods and taken lives across a number of Caribbean island nations including Texas and Florida in the United States. David Belson, Senior Director of Internet Research & Analysis at Oracle Dyn Global Business Unit has posted a blog that takes a look at the impacts that the storms have had on the Internet in the affected regions. He writes:

"The monitoring and measurement performed by Oracle Dyn allow us to see network availability issues in near-real time. By analyzing BGP data shared by network peers in over 700 locations around the world, as well as traceroutes performed from over 300 locations across the global Internet, we can identify network outages as they occur, and use our geolocation tools to understand where they have the most significant impact. Based on this data, as well as the analysis of data from our authoritative/secondary and open recursive DNS services, we were able to see the impact of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Maria on Internet connectivity in affected areas. ... Admittedly, graphs showing Internet volatility resulting from hurricane damage in no way compare to the actual physical devastation caused by the storms. However, social media sites and applications, as well as the broader Internet, have come to play a greater role in preparedness, communications, and global dissemination of information, photos, and videos about the impacts of these natural disasters."

Related topics: Access Providers, DNS, Networks, Telecom

 
   

