Net Neutrality Advocates Planning Two Days of Protest in Washington DC

  • Sep 18, 2017 9:53 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

A coalition of activists and consumer groups are planning to gather in Washington, DC to meet directly with the members of Congress, as they protest plans to defang regulations meant to protect an open internet.

The event organizer, Fight for the Future, is running a dedicated website 'battleforthenet.com/dc' in which it states in part: "On September 26-27 Internet users from across the country will converge on Washington, DC to meet directly with their members of Congress, which is by far the most effective way to influence their positions and counter the power of telecom lobbyists and campaign contributions. ... The only thing that can stop them is a coordinated grassroots effort of constituents directly pressuring our members of Congress, who have the power to stop the FCC and vote down bad legislation."

Participating organizations in the protest include Fight for the Future, Public Knowledge, EFF, Center for Media Justice, Common Cause, Consumers Union, Free Press and the Writers Guild of America West. See additional report by Dominic Rushe in The Guardian.

Related topics: Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation

 
   

