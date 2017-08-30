Home / News I have a News Tip

Bluetooth-Based Attack Vector Dubbed "BlueBorne" Exposes Almost Every Connected Device

  • Sep 15, 2017 1:30 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

New discovery of a set of zero-day Bluetooth-related vulnerabilities can affect billions of devices in use today. Security firm, Armis Labs, has revealed a new attack vector that can target major mobile, desktop, and IoT operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux, and the devices using them. The new vector named "BlueBorne", as it spread through the air (airborne) and attacks devices via Bluetooth.

No pairing required: "BlueBorne is an attack vector by which hackers can leverage Bluetooth connections to penetrate and take complete control over targeted devices. BlueBorne affects ordinary computers, mobile phones, and the expanding realm of IoT devices. The attack does not require the targeted device to be paired to the attacker's device, or even to be set on discoverable mode."

— "The BlueBorne attack vector has several qualities which can have a devastating effect when combined. By spreading through the air, BlueBorne targets the weakest spot in the networks' defense — and the only one that no security measure protects. Spreading from device to device through the air also makes BlueBorne highly infectious. Moreover, since the Bluetooth process has high privileges on all operating systems, exploiting it provides virtually full control over the device."

Vulnerabilities found in Android, Microsoft, Linux and iOS versions pre-iOS 10. "Armis reported the vulnerabilities to Google, Microsoft, and the Linux community. Google and Microsoft are releasing updates and patches on Tuesday, September 12. Others are preparing patches that are in various stages of being released."

