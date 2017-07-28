Home / Blogs

Upcoming Brands and Domains Conference to Explore Various Views on DotBrands

  • Aug 19, 2017 11:00 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 961
Print Comment
By Sara Vivanco

After its first edition in Valencia, Brands and Domains will travel this time to the Netherlands where the second conference will take place from the 2nd to 3rd of October 2017.

This time, Dot Stories, the main organizer, chose the Hotel Amrath Kurhaus for the event. Nowadays, more than 600 applicants hold already the right to start their own dot brand, but there are not so many who have been brave enough to use it.

The objectives of the Brands and Domains conference are:

  • Inform and educate brands about the existing use cases. Support the integration of dotBrand in the global digital marketing tools landscape.
  • Educate communication and web agencies about the potential of dotBrand domains.
  • Raise awareness of dotBrand global programme.
  • Connect the world of digital marketing and branding with the domain name ecosystem.

In this second edition of Brands & Domains conference, there will be featuring speakers such as Akram Atallah, Deputy CEO and President, Global Domains Division of ICANN and Georges Edouard Dias, CEO of Quantstreams and ex Chief Digital Officer of l'Oreal. We will also exclusively share the results of an SEO contest run by web agencies, and will also involve universities and researchers.

The conference is a neutral and non-biased platform, where attendees and speakers will debate and exchanges point of views. The topics are organized in four main categories:

  • Governance
  • Brand Protection
  • Customer Experience
  • Brand Communication

Attendees are executives or senior managers from brands and agencies around the world. Registrars and registries will connect with marketers and brand specialists to help develop and generate brand value.

For more information, visit brandsand.domains

By Sara Vivanco, Marketing Manager

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Intellectual Property, Internet Governance, Law, Registry Services, Top-Level Domains

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Proving and Protecting Rights to Domain Names

  • Aug 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The Internet is Dead - Long Live the Internet

  • Aug 16, 2017
  • Comments: 3

Aviation: The Dirty, Not-So-Little Secret of Internet Governance

  • Aug 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Should the EB-5 Investor Visa Program Recognize Cyber Workers?

  • Aug 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Is a New Set of Governance Mechanism Necessary for the New gTLDs?

  • Aug 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

U.S. Department of Justice Demands IP Addresses, Other Details on Visitors to Trump Resistance Site

  • Aug 15, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Carries Out Drill with ISPs to Practice Taking Down Websites Deemed Harmful

  • Aug 04, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Senators to Introduce IoT Security Bill

  • Aug 01, 2017
  • Comments: 0

No Dates for the Next gTLD Round Yet, Says ICANN

  • Jul 29, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EFF Cautions Against Unfair TLD Policies, Offers Advice on Choosing New gTLDs for Best Protection

  • Jul 28, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 4,135

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Radix Announces Global Web Design Contest, F3.space

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 330.6 Million, 1.3 Million Growth in First Quarter of 2017

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

Leading Internet Associations Strengthen Cooperation

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

i2Coalition to Present Tucows CEO Elliot Noss With Internet Community Leadership Award

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Michele Neylon Appointed Chair Elect of i2Coalition

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

View More