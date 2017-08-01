Home / News I have a News Tip

China Continues VPN Crackdown, Targets Alibaba and Other Ecommerce Sites

  • Aug 17, 2017 1:24 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

In the latest series of measures taken by China to clamp down on use and distributions of VPNs, Chinese authorities have issued warning to the country's top ecommerce platforms, including Alibaba's Taobao.com, over the sale of illegal virtual private networks that allow users to skirt state censorship controls. Reuter reports: "Five websites have been asked to carry out immediate "self-examination and correction" to remove vendors that sell illegal virtual private networks (VPNs), according to a notice posted by the Zhejiang provincial branch of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), China's top cyber regulator. Some of them were ordered to halt new user registrations, suspend services and punish accountable staff." Last month China also passed laws which will come into effect February 2018, requiring telecommunications providers to block people from using VPNs.

Related topics: Censorship, Policy & Regulation, Telecom

 
   

