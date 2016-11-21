Home / Blogs

Supporting New DNS RR Types with dnsextlang, Part I

  • Aug 09, 2017 11:12 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 532
Print Comment
By John Levine
John Levine

The Domain Name System has always been intended to be extensible. The original spec in the 1980s had about a dozen resource record types (RRTYPEs), and since then people have invented many more so now there are about 65 different RRTYPEs. But if you look at most DNS zones, you'll only see a handful of types, NS, A, AAAA, MX, TXT, and maybe SRV. Why? A lot of the other types are arcane or obsolete, but there are plenty that are useful. Moreover, new designs like DKIM, DMARC, and notoriously SPF have reused TXT records rather than defining new types of their own. Why? It's the provisioning crudware.

While DNS server software is regularly updated to handle new RRTYPEs, the web based packages that most people have to use to manage their DNS is almost never updated, and usually, handles only a small set of RRTYPEs. This struck me as unfortunate, so I defined a DNS extension language that provisioning systems can use to look up the syntax of new RRTYPEs, so when a new type is created, only the syntax tables have to be updated, not the software. Paul Vixie had the clever idea to store the tables in the DNS itself (in TXT records of course), so after a one-time upgrade to your configuration software, new RRTYPEs work automagically when their description is added to the DNS.

The Internet draft that describes this has been kicking around for six years, but with support from ICANN (thanks!) I wrote some libraries and a sample application that implements it.

Adding new RRTYPEs is relatively straightforward because the syntax is quite simple. Each record starts with an optional name (the default being the same as the previous record) optional class and time to live, the mnemonic for the record type such as A or MX or NAPTR, and then a sequence of fields, each of which is a possibly quoted string of characters. Different RRTYPEs interpret the fields differently, but it turns out that a fairly small set of fields types suffice for most RRTYPEs.

Here's a typical rrype description, for a SRV record. In each line, the stuff after the space is descriptive text.

SRV:33:I Server Selection
  I2:priority Priority
  I2:weight Weight
  I2:port Port
  N:target Target host name

The first line says the mnemonic is SRV, the type number is 33, it's only defined in the IN class (the "I".) There are three two-byte integer fields, priority, weight, and port, and a DNS name target. The first word on each field line is the field name, the rest of the line is a comment for humans.

When stored in the DNS, each of those lines is a string in DNS TXT records, like this:

SRV.RRNAME.ARPA. IN TXT ("SRV:33:I Server Selection" "I2:priority Priority"
  "I2:weight Weight" "I2:port Port" "N:target Target host name")
33.RRTYPE.ARPA. IN TXT ("SRV:33:I Server Selection" "I2:priority Priority"
  "I2:weight Weight" "I2:port Port" "N:target Target host name")

In the DNS, there are two copies, one at the text name of the RRTYPE, and one at its numeric code. (Until the records are there, the software packages let you change the location. I've put descriptions at name.RRNAME.SERVICES.NET and number.RRNAME.SERVICES.NET.) See the Internet Draft for the full set of field types and syntax details.

The first software package I wrote is an extension to the popular perl Net::DNS module called Net::DNS::Extlang. With the extension, if Net::DNS sees a text master record with an unknown RRTYPE name, or a binary record with an unknown RRTYPE number, it tries to look up the record description in the DNS, and if successful, passes the description to Net::DNS::Extlang which compiles it into a perl routine to encode and decode the RRTYPE which Net::DNS installs. The authors of Net::DNS worked with me so recent versions of Net::DNS have the necessary hooks to do this all automatically. For example, if Net::DNS didn't already handle SRV records, the first reference to a SRV or type 33 record would fetch the description above and create Net::DNS::RR::SRV, with the standard RR parse and deparse methods along with methods called priority(), weight(), port(), and target() to access the individual fields.

The overal effect of this is that if you use Net::DNS::Extlang and put the description of a new RRTYPE in the DNS, Net::DNS will use it automatically, with no per-RRTYPE software upgrade needed. You can find Net::DNS::Extlang in CPAN. Try it out and tell me how you like it.

The second and third packages are a python DNS record syntax checker, and a small django application which uses the syntax checker in a web DNS configuration server. We'll discuss them next.

By John Levine, Author, Consultant & Speaker. More blog posts from John Levine can also be read here.

Related topics: DNS

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

CAICT Holds ICANN 59 China Internet Community Readout Session

  • Jul 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Nation Scale Internet Filtering — Do's and Don'ts

  • Jul 17, 2017
  • Comments: 4

Phishing: the Worst of Times in the DNS

  • Jun 27, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Watch LIVE: ICANN 59 DNSSEC Workshop - June 26 at 7:00am UTC

  • Jun 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Breaking the Mold: Reclassifying Over a Billion .XYZ Domains for Alternative Uses

  • Jun 02, 2017
  • Comments: 4
View More

Related News

Canadian Internet Registration Authority Launches Cloud-Based DNS Firewall Service

  • Jun 09, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Study Finds $9.8B Opportunity In Universal Acceptance of All New Generic and Internationalized TLDs

  • Apr 11, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Upcoming Event: DNS Measurements Hackathon 2017

  • Feb 16, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Thick Whois Policy for .COM Goes Live

  • Feb 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Dyn Acquired by Oracle

  • Nov 21, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,966

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Don't Gamble With Your DNS

Verisign Releases Q2 2016 DDoS Trends Report - Layer 7 DDoS Attacks a Growing Trend

How Savvy DDoS Attackers Are Using DNSSEC Against Us

Radix Adds Dyn as a DNS Service Provider

Dyn Partners with the Internet Systems Consortium to Host Global F-Root Nameservers

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 4,815

Is Your TLD Threat Mitigation Strategy up to Scratch?

Domain Management Handbook from MarkMonitor

What Holds Firms Back from Choosing Cloud-Based External DNS?

Computerworld Names Afilias' Ram Mohan a Premier 100 Technology Leader

Protect Your Privacy - Opt Out of Public DNS Data Collection

Measuring DNS Performance for the User Experience

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 6,031

Introducing Verisign Public DNS: A Free Recursive DNS Service That Respects Your Privacy

Internet Grows to 296 Million Domain Names in Q2 2015

Protect Your Network From BYOD Malware Threats With The Verisign DNS Firewall

Introducing the Verisign DNS Firewall

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2015 Honor Roll

3 Key Steps for SMBs to Protect Their Website and Critical Internet Services

Key Considerations for Selecting a Managed DNS Provider

View More