China Carries Out Drill with ISPs to Practice Taking Down Websites Deemed Harmful

  • Aug 04, 2017 11:40 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

China carried out a drill on Thursday to practice shutting down websites that are deemed harmful amidst country's preparation for a sensitive political reshuffling set to take place later this year. Sijia Jiang reporting in Reuters: "Internet data centers (IDC) and cloud companies ... were ordered to participate in a three-hour drill to hone their 'emergency response' skills, according to at least four participants that included the operator of Microsoft's cloud service in China. ... The drill asked internet data centers to practice shutting down target web pages speedily and report relevant details to the police, including the affected websites' contact details, IP address and server location."

Related topics: Access Providers, Censorship, Internet Governance

 
   

Comments

