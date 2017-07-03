Home / News I have a News Tip

Verizon, AT&T Speeds Slow After Unlimited Data Plans Launch

  • Aug 02, 2017 5:25 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

Verizon and AT&T re-introduced their unlimited data plans earlier this year, and as a result, studies show that the providers' 4G speeds and overall speeds have fallen due to increased data demand on their networks. Analyzing more than 5 billion measurements, OpenSignal compared the 3G and 4G performance of the big 4 mobile operators in the U.S. From the report: "It's been a fascinating six months for the U.S. mobile industry. After years of retreating from all-you-can-eat data services, both Verizon and AT&T reintroduced unlimited plans this year to counter the increasing threat of T-Mobile and Sprint. Those new plans not only had a big impact on the competitive landscape in the U.S. but also on OpenSignal's metrics. Our measured average speeds on Verizon and AT&T's networks have clearly dropped, almost certainly a result of new unlimited customers ramping up their data usage. Conversely, T-Mobile and Sprint's 4G and overall speeds are steadily increasing in our measurements. Those shifting speed results were one of the main reasons T-Mobile swept our six awards categories for this reporting period. Despite T-Mobile's wins, the Un-carrier and Verizon are still engaged in a very close fight in our 4G metrics in the urban battlegrounds of the U.S."

Related topics: Access Providers, Mobile Internet, Telecom

 
   

