U.S. Senators to Introduce IoT Security Bill

  • Aug 01, 2017 11:55 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

U.S. senators on Tuesday announced plans to introduce legislation seeking to address vulnerabilities in IoT devices. Dustin Volz reporting in Reuters: "The new bill would require vendors that provide internet-connected equipment to the U.S. government to ensure their products are patchable and conform to industry security standards. It would also prohibit vendors from supplying devices that have unchangeable passwords or possess known security vulnerabilities. ... A Senate aide who helped write the bill said that companion legislation in the House was expected soon."

