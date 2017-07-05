Home / Blogs

Trademark Registrations on the 'Supplemental Register' Don't Count (in Domain Name Disputes)

  • Jul 27, 2017 10:40 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 328
Print Comment
By Doug Isenberg
Doug Isenberg

The Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) has never required that a complainant own any trademark registrations to succeed in a domain name dispute, given that common law trademark rights (if properly established) are sufficient. But, as a pair of recent UDRP decisions reminds us, even some registrations are inadequate.

The issue relates to the first element of every UDRP complaint, which requires the party seeking relief to prove that the "domain name is identical or confusingly similar to a trademark or service mark in which the complainant has rights” (emphasis added). The UDRP doesn't specify what kind of "rights" are necessary.

Through the years, and in the two recent decisions, UDRP panels have been presented with trademarks registered on the "Supplemental Register" at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Supplemental Register is by definition reserved for trademarks that are "capable of distinguishing applicant's goods or services" but are "not registrable on the principal register." An application to register a trademark on the Supplemental Register "shall not be published for or be subject to opposition" and are always subject to cancellation.

What is the Supplemental Register?

The Supplemental Register offers some protections for trademark owners, such as the ability to use the circle-R symbol and the right to bring an infringement action in federal court.

But, trademarks on the Supplemental Register do not attain the same status as those on the Principal Register.

As the International Trademark Association (INTA) has summarized:

[A] Supplemental Registration does not convey the presumptions of validity, ownership and exclusive rights to use the mark that arise with a registration on the Principal Register. In addition, a Supplemental Registration cannot be used to prevent the importation of infringing or counterfeit products. Finally, a Supplemental Registration can never become incontestable.

UDRP panels have traditionally looked upon trademarks on the Supplemental Register with great skepticism.

Here's what WIPO's Overview of UDRP decisions says about these registrations:

Complainants relying on trademark registrations listed solely on the USPTO Supplemental Register are expected to show secondary meaning in order to establish trademark rights under the Policy because under US law a supplemental registration does not by itself provide evidence of distinctiveness to support trademark rights. Even where such standing is established, panels may scrutinize the degree of deference owed to such marks in assessing the second and third elements.

And yet, some complainants in UDRP proceedings still try to rely on trademarks that exist only on the Supplemental Register.

UDRP Panel: Supplemental Registrations 'Insufficient'

The most recent decisions are from a pair of cases filed by the same complainant, Corporate Image Marketing, Inc., which filed complaints for the domain names <1-800-cleaning.com> and <1800cleaning.com> (in one case) and <1-800-janitor.com> and <1800janitor.com> (in a second case).

In both of those cases, Corporate Image Marketing alleged that it had common law trademark rights in the relevant marks, as well as rights based on registrations on the Supplemental Register.

But in both cases, citing the WIPO Overview quoted above, the panel found that the Supplemental Register registrations were inadequate for purposes of the UDRP. Those registrations, the panel wrote in both decisions, are "insufficient to establish Complainant's trademark rights."

Further, the panel said that Corporate Image Marketing had failed to establish any common law trademark rights, offering "nothing more than a bare allegation, devoid of supporting evidence."

As a result, the panel denied both complaints, allowing the domain names to stay with the current registrant.

A Lesson for Trademark Owners

The lesson is clear: Trademark owners in UDRP cases cannot rely solely on registrations on the USPTO's Supplemental Register and must be prepared to establish common law trademark rights (or registration in another, appropriate jurisdiction) to avoid having their complaints denied.

By Doug Isenberg, Attorney & Founder of The GigaLaw Firm. Learn more by visiting The GigaLaw Firm website. Doug Isenberg also maintains a blog here.

Related topics: Cybersquatting, Domain Names, Intellectual Property, Law, UDRP

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Some Whois Lookup Services Might be Broken

  • Jul 27, 2017
  • Comments: 0

How Much Should Startups Budget for a Decent Domain Name?

  • Jul 26, 2017
  • Comments: 1

CAICT Holds ICANN 59 China Internet Community Readout Session

  • Jul 25, 2017
  • Comments: 0

No Time Bar, No Laches under the UDRP

  • Jul 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0

The URS Also Applies to These Top-Level Domains

  • Jul 20, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Rightside, Donuts Merger Gets the Green Light from ICANN

  • Jul 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Afghanistan Enacts Law Targeting Online Crime and Militancy

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

PayPal Sells X.com Back to Its Previous Owner, Elon Musk

  • Jul 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

U.S. Lawmakers Wary of Kaspersky Lab, the Russian Cybersecurity Firm

  • Jul 06, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over 750 Domain Name Registrars Expected to Shut Down in the Next 12 Months, ICANN Predicts

  • Jul 05, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,806

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 330.6 Million, 1.3 Million Growth in First Quarter of 2017

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

Understanding the Risks of the Dark Web

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

Celebrating One Year of .online

LogicBoxes Launches the New Elite Reseller Program

Effective Strategies to Build Your Reseller Channel (Webinar)

View More