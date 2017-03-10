Over 50% Accessed LinkedIn Over IPv6, Historic Milestone Says Company

LinkedIn has announced that earlier this month, and for the first time in our company's history, more than 50% of its pages were accessed over IPv6 from mobile devices in the US. From the report: "We have been very close to exceeding the 50% mark for page views over IPv6 on mobile in the U.S., and on Saturday, July 8, we saw for the first time that 50.3% of our page views on mobile in the U.S. were served over IPv6. We are very close to reaching 50% in the U.S. across all devices (mobile and desktop). On that same day, 23.1% of our page views were served over IPv6 to mobile devices globally, and 22.17% to all devices. ... We are currently working on enabling IPv6 on our all of our internal networks and applications in order to begin removing IPv4 internally, beginning in 2018."

