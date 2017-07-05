Home / News I have a News Tip

U.S. House Republicans Ask CEO's of Major Tech, Telecom Companies to Testify on Net Neutrality

  • Jul 25, 2017 1:13 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 317
By CircleID Reporter

U.S. House Republicans have invited CEOs of major technology and telecommunications companies to weigh in on the net neutrality debate amidst Federal Communications Commission move to repeal the Obama-era rules. Harper Neidig reporting in The Hill: "Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.), the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a hearing on Tuesday that he has invited the executives to testify before the panel on September 7 to settle the debate. ... A strong consensus is forming across party lines and across industries that it's time for Congress to call a halt on the back-and-forth and set clear net neutrality ground rules for the internet." Invitations invitations to the chief executives of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix were sent to CEOs of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google parent company Alphabet, Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter Communications.

