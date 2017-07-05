Home / News I have a News Tip

'Not the Best Time' for Proposed Russia-U.S. Cyber Unit, Says NSA Chief

  • Jul 23, 2017 10:42 AM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

NSA chief, Mike Rogers during the annual Aspen Security Forum on Saturday, shunned the proposed Russia-U.S. cyber unit, stating "I would argue now is probably not the best time to be doing this." From a report in Reuters: "National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers on Saturday rebuffed the prospect for a U.S.-Russia cyber unit, a proposal which has been greeted with incredulity by several senior U.S. lawmakers and which President Donald Trump himself appeared to back down from after initially indicating interest. ... Trump said earlier this month that he had discussed the idea of creating such a group with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg."

