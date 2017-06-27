Somalia's Extended Internet Outage Results in Millions of Dollars of Loss per Day, Says Government

Somalia's internet connection was finally restored on Monday after weeks of outage due to a severed undersea cable. The event has cost the nation millions of dollars a day according to the government's assessment. Reuters reports: "Businesses had to close or improvise to remain open during the shutdown and the telecoms minister told state radio it cost the equivalent of about $10 million in daily economic output. Information Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman apologized to citizens on Tuesday for the outage, which hit all landline and mobile users apart from those with access to private satellite connections, and called for them to have back-up plans."

