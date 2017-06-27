Home / News I have a News Tip

Somalia's Extended Internet Outage Results in Millions of Dollars of Loss per Day, Says Government

  • Jul 18, 2017 10:57 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 733
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Somalia's internet connection was finally restored on Monday after weeks of outage due to a severed undersea cable. The event has cost the nation millions of dollars a day according to the government's assessment. Reuters reports: "Businesses had to close or improvise to remain open during the shutdown and the telecoms minister told state radio it cost the equivalent of about $10 million in daily economic output. Information Minister Abdirahman Omar Osman apologized to citizens on Tuesday for the outage, which hit all landline and mobile users apart from those with access to private satellite connections, and called for them to have back-up plans."

Related topics: Access Providers, Telecom

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Nation Scale Internet Filtering — Do's and Don'ts

  • Jul 17, 2017
  • Comments: 1

"Net Neutrality" Protects New Monopolies from Old

  • Jul 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

What Does Trump's Cuba Policy Memorandum Say About the Internet?

  • Jul 05, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Telcos Players in the U.S. Set to Become Even Lazier

  • Jul 03, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Is the Passion Over Net Neutrality Misguided? A New Paper Offers a Fresh Technical Approach

  • Jun 27, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

Over 190 Internet Engineers, Pioneers, Technologists File Comments with FCC on Net Neutrality

  • Jul 17, 2017
  • Comments: 0

EFF: Internet Went All Out in Support of Net Neutrality

  • Jul 13, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cloud Leak Exposes at least 14 Million Verizon Subscribers, Phone Numbers and Account PINs Included

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Complete Internet Shutdown Reported in Syria

  • Jul 12, 2017
  • Comments: 0

China Clamps Down on VPNs, Carriers Told to Block Access by Feb. 1

  • Jul 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,690

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

Nominum Announces Future Ready DNS

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

dotMobi and Digital Element Announce Strategic Partnership

Dyn Research: CDN Adoption Across Our Customer Base

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,758

Neustar Expands Professional Services Offerings for Communications Service Providers

Reducing the Risks of BYOD with Nominum's Security Solution

Nominum and IBM Partner Around Big Data

New Nixu Solution Slashes Cloud Application Delivery Times from Weeks to Milliseconds

Virgin Media Selects Nominum to Support London Underground WiFi Roll-out

Nominum Releases New Version of Carrier-Grade DHCP Software for Telecom Providers

How Secure is Your Mobile Network? And Does It Even Matter? (Webinar)

Nominum Survey of World's Leading ISPs Shows Nearly 60% of ISPs Plan to Roll-Out IPv6 by End of 2012

Nominum Launches Comprehensive Suite of DNS-Based Security Solutions for Russian Service Providers

Nominum Sets New Record for Network Speed and Efficiency

Implementing a Cyber-Security Code of Conduct: Real-Life Lessons From Australia (Webinar)

Neustar and University of Illinois Launch the Neustar Innovation Center

Australian ISP iiNet selects ARI Registry Services to Help It Apply for and Operate .iinet TLD

Nominum Launches World's First Purpose-Built Suite of DNS‐Based Solutions for Mobile Operators

Breaking the DNS: Another Look at How SOPA Could Be Destructive

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 11,532
View More