Home / News I have a News Tip

Rightside, Donuts Merger Gets the Green Light from ICANN

  • Jul 18, 2017 10:23 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,004
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

New top-level domain registry operators, Rightside Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:NAME) and Donuts Inc. have received ICANN's express consent on their merger plans announced last month. As part of the announced agreement, Donuts will acquire Rightside for $10.60 per share in an all-cash tender offer, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $213MM. The Merger Agreement was unanimously approved by Rightside's Board of Directors following a comprehensive review of strategic and financial alternatives that Rightside announced in the first quarter of 2017. Analyzing the acquisition, Andrew Allemann from Domain Name Wire writes: "Rightside had to sell. There was no question that Rightside was going to be acquired or go private in some way. After selling eNom to Tucows for $83.5 million earlier this year, the company was just too small to remain public. It also had lots of pressure to perform… It had to sell eNom because it was about to lose its biggest customer."

Related topics: Domain Names, ICANN, Registry Services, Top-Level Domains

 
   

Don't miss a thing – get the Weekly Wrap delivered to your inbox.

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

Mid-Year .brands Review: 2017 Off to a Brilliant Start

  • Jul 18, 2017
  • Comments: 0

CENTR Awards to Include Best Domain Name Registry as Chosen by Registrars

  • Jul 14, 2017
  • Comments: 0

After 21 Years, Actor David Duchovny Wins His Domain Name

  • Jul 13, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Do Trade Names Qualify as Trade Marks for Purposes of the UDRP?

  • Jul 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Next Generation gTLD Registration Directory Services (NG RDS) - Proposed Successor to WHOIS

  • Jun 28, 2017
  • Comments: 1
View More

Related News

PayPal Sells X.com Back to Its Previous Owner, Elon Musk

  • Jul 10, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Over 750 Domain Name Registrars Expected to Shut Down in the Next 12 Months, ICANN Predicts

  • Jul 05, 2017
  • Comments: 1

Domain Registrations in New TLDs Overwhelmingly for Defensive Purposes, INTA Study

  • Jul 02, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Cycling Legend Greg LeMond Sues Cybersquatters Upward of $6.6 Million

  • Jun 26, 2017
  • Comments: 0

Pharmacy Chain Boots Terminates Its New TLD .boots

  • Jun 24, 2017
  • Comments: 0
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Dig Deeper

Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by Afilias
Afilias Mobile & Web Services

Mobile Internet

Sponsored by Afilias Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored by Verisign
View All Topics

Promoted Posts

Now Is the Time for .eco

.eco launches globally at 16:00 UTC on April 25, 2017, when domains will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. .eco is for businesses, non-profits and people committed to positive change for the planet. See list of registrars offering .eco more»

  • By Big Room Inc.
  • Views: 3,690

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

.TECH Gets Its Big Hollywood Break

Why the Record Number of Reverse Domain Name Hijacking UDRP Filings in 2016?

UDRP: Better Late than Never - ICA Applauds WIPO for Removing Misguided 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

The Rise and Fall of the UDRP Theory of 'Retroactive Bad Faith'

.PRESS Supports Press Freedom Day for 3rd Consecutive Year

5 Afilias Top Level Domains Now Licensed for Sale in China

Radix Announces Largest New gTLD Sale with Casino.Online

2016 Year in Review: The Trending Keywords in .COM and .NET Domain Registrations

Global Domain Name Registrations Reach 329.3 Million, 2.3 Million Growth in Last Quarter of 2016

A Look at How the New .SPACE TLD Has Performed Over the Past 2 Years

Neustar to be Acquired by Private Investment Group Led by Golden Gate Capital

Startup League Reports from WebSummit, Lisbon

.SPACE Becomes the Choice of the First Ever Space Nation Asgardia

Afilias Chairman Jonathan Robinson Wins ICANN's 2016 Leadership Award at ICANN 57

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

8 Tips to Find Your Perfect .COM Domain Name

Why .com is the Venture Capital Community's Power Player

The .cancerresearch TLD: Search for Cure Drives Digital Innovation

New TLD? Make Sure It's Secure

Radix Launches Startup League at TechCrunch

View More