U.S. Cyber Command to Split Off from NSA

The Unites States is finalizing plans to revamp the nation’s military command for defensive and offensive cyber operations in hopes of intensifying America’s ability to wage cyberwar against the Islamic State group and other foes, according to U.S. officials. Lolita Baldor reporting today in PBS: "Under the plans, U.S. Cyber Command would eventually be split off from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency. ... The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter so requested anonymity. The goal, they said, is to give U.S. Cyber Command more autonomy, freeing it from any constraints that stem from working alongside the NSA."

