CENTR Awards to Include Best Domain Name Registry as Chosen by Registrars

  • Jul 14, 2017 12:34 PM PDT
By Michele Neylon
CENTR, the body which represent of European domain registries, will be holding its annual awards again this year. What's different for 2017 however is that they've added a new category: "Registry of the Year Award"

And unlike with the other award categories, this one is open for voting to the registrar channel.

The question registrars are being asked is:

Based on the quality of customer service (availability, response time) and quality of the business relationship in general, how would you rate the following registries?

The online voting or ranking is open now and is open to registrars who have a direct relationship with the registries. So if you are directly accredited in a ccTLD you can rank it, but if you're reselling indirectly then you can't as you don't have the direct relationship.

Registries will need to get at least 10 votes in order to be considered in the category, so it'll probably work better for the larger registries that have a big and established registrar channel.

Of course to avoid gaming registrars will only get one submission each.

Full details here. Voting is open until September 14th 2017.

By Michele Neylon, MD of Blacknight Solutions. More blog posts from Michele Neylon can also be read here.

